Boulder mom organizes talk by ‘Fentanyl, Inc.’ author Ben Westhoff

Ben Westhoff was planning to write a book on the hallucinogenic drug ecstasy, or MDMA.

But as he researched, he found that most recreational drugs now sold as ecstasy contained very little MDMA. Instead, he was hearing about new, synthetic chemicals coming from China that were cheap, easy to produce and increasingly used in illegal drugs. One, fentanyl, stood out as especially deadly.

His book, “Fentanyl, Inc.,” documents the origins of fentanyl and how fake pills cut with the synthetic opioid are spurring “the worst drug crisis in American history.”

“It’s an entirely new landscape for young people compared to when I was in my teens and 20s,” he said. “Any pill or any powder bought off the black market can have fentanyl in it. There’s so little information out there about the danger. A lot of kids just have no idea.”

Westhoff is the main speaker at a September online event organized by Boulder mom Kate Lacroix. She committed to raising awareness after one of her eldest daughter’s best friends, an 18-year-old, died of a fentanyl overdose in February 2021. More deaths of teens and young adults followed.

She said several factors made it challenging for local agencies to warn the public that fentanyl-laced pills were killing young people in Boulder County, including the stigma of drug use, maintaining privacy for grieving families and the months it can take to receive toxicology reports following a death. Colleges, including the University of Colorado, also aren’t required to report overdose deaths.

“It’s hard to get the word out,” Lacroix said. “It’s hard to connect the dots about the seriousness of this epidemic. I wanted to make good on my promise to draw awareness with this event.”

The online talk, with middle and high school students encouraged to attend along with their parents, is at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Tickets are $39 and include a digital copy of Fentanyl, Inc. To buy tickets, go to tinyurl.com/4hess32x.

Other panelists are Jackie Long from Callie’s Backyard and reporter Jen Brown from The Colorado Sun, who has covered fentanyl overdoses in Boulder County. The talk will be followed by a Q and A session. A portion of ticket sales will go to the Denver-based, nightlife health and safety group, Dance Safe.

Counterfeit pills tainted with fentanyl have become increasingly common locally and throughout the state. The pills are made to look like name-brand medications such as Oxycodone and Xanax.

The Denver Post recently reported that an estimated 46 children and teens between the ages of 10 and 18 died from drug overdoses in 2021 — and 35 of those fatalities involved fentanyl, according to preliminary death data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

That’s up 28% from 2020 when the state recorded 36 overdose fatalities among people between ages 10 and 18. By comparison, Colorado saw 12 people in the age group die from overdoses in 2019, according to the agency.

Lacroix keeps a supply of test strips and Narcan, handing them out to young people and friends. Narcan, the brand name of the naloxone nasal spray, can reverse an overdose of fentanyl if given quickly.

Boulder County earlier this summer provided training sessions on using Narcan, including one for teens and young adults. Boulder’s Natural Highs program is another resource for teens who want access to Narcan. Both schools districts, Boulder Valley and St. Vrain Valley, also are stocking Narcan in schools.

Lacroix, who said friends have dubbed her the “Narcan lady,” advocates for education on how to use test strips and Narcan over telling young people to avoid all drugs.

“You don’t go into a morality play,” she said. “Teens are all gas and no brakes. It’s not the best strategy to say just don’t do anything. Knowledge is power.”

Westhoff noted many teens and young adults who have died or almost died aren’t addicts, but are just experimenting and don’t realize that what looks like a real pill is instead a counterfeit tainted with a deadly amount of the synthetic opioid.

“The fake pills look like just like the real ones,” he said. “There’s no way to tell visually. A lot of people who have died from fentanyl have never even heard of fentanyl.”

He urged parents to give children factual information, including how to use Narcan to reverse an overdose, while avoiding scare tactics or blanket statements that all recreational drugs are equally bad.

“The actual facts are scary and sobering enough,” he said. “Kids are smarter than we give them credit for. Just talking about fentanyl’s dangers with kids is really going to go a long way.”