 Skip to content

Business |
Boulder’s Minute Key, National Forest…

75°F
Thursday, July 14th 2022

E-Edition

Business

Business |
Boulder’s Minute Key, National Forest Foundation plant 1M trees

Mount Audubon and Mount Toll loom above Brainard Lake in the Indian Peaks.
Mount Audubon and Mount Toll loom above Brainard Lake in the Indian Peaks.
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Minute Key Holdings Inc., the Boulder-based maker of self-service key-duplicating kiosks, has surpassed 1 million trees planted in its reforestation effort, a partnership with the National Forest Foundation.

“The National Forest Foundation does a phenomenal job and their dedication to preserving our ecosystem is unmatched, we are proud to align an organization that aligns so closely with our corporate commitment of reducing our impact on the environment,” Minute Key divisional president Randy Fagundo said in a statement. “I’d like to thank everyone who purchased a National Forest Foundation key or donated to the NFF through our kiosk and made this achievement possible.”

Minute Key raises money for its tree-planting program through sales of custom keys, donations at its kiosks and an employee drive.

“Minute Key’s model is unique and allows its customers across the nation to make a positive environmental impact in as little as a minute,” NFF president Mary Mitsos said in a statement. “Year after year, Minute Key’s partnership has reached new heights. We are proud of all that we have accomplished together and this is a huge landmark achievement for Minute Key, the National Forest Foundation, and our national forests.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Author

Bizwest Staff

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Music Brings Us Together

    Music brings us together, gives us hope, and opens our hearts. The Longmont Chorale is a nonprofit citizen’s choir that...
  2. Pet Boarding While You’re On Vacation

    Do you need pet boarding while you’re on vacation? Happy Hounds is a trusted, secure facility in Longmont. You don’t...
  3. Take A Look At Flatiron View

    Take a look at Flatiron View. Residents enjoy scenic panoramas of Boulder’s beautiful Flatirons, convenient access to restaurants, and entry...
  4. Commemorating Your Veteran’s Service

    Landmark Monuments is proud to serve military families in Wyoming. They are compassionate partners in creating outstanding memorials for veterans....
  5. These Are Uncertain Financial Times

    These are uncertain financial times, and you need a trusted financial advisor to get through them. Kevin Dunnigan has more...