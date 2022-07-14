Boulder’s Minute Key, National Forest Foundation plant 1M trees

Minute Key Holdings Inc., the Boulder-based maker of self-service key-duplicating kiosks, has surpassed 1 million trees planted in its reforestation effort, a partnership with the National Forest Foundation.

“The National Forest Foundation does a phenomenal job and their dedication to preserving our ecosystem is unmatched, we are proud to align an organization that aligns so closely with our corporate commitment of reducing our impact on the environment,” Minute Key divisional president Randy Fagundo said in a statement. “I’d like to thank everyone who purchased a National Forest Foundation key or donated to the NFF through our kiosk and made this achievement possible.”

Minute Key raises money for its tree-planting program through sales of custom keys, donations at its kiosks and an employee drive.

“Minute Key’s model is unique and allows its customers across the nation to make a positive environmental impact in as little as a minute,” NFF president Mary Mitsos said in a statement. “Year after year, Minute Key’s partnership has reached new heights. We are proud of all that we have accomplished together and this is a huge landmark achievement for Minute Key, the National Forest Foundation, and our national forests.”

