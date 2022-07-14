CU lacrosse’s Ann Elliott Whidden inducted onto Ohio Lacrosse Hall of Fame

Colorado head lacrosse coach Ann Elliott Whidden was one of five inducted to the Ohio Lacrosse Hall of Fame this past June.

The class included three players (Whidden, Alison Offenbuger Florea and Kimberly Lowe McCalla) and two long-time contributors (J. Stewart Lewis and Allyson McCarthy) to the growth of the game in the state of Ohio.

A four-year starter for the Shaker Heights Red Raiders, her teams never lost a conference game. SHHS won state championships in 2001 and 2003 and was runners-up in 2000. She was a high school All-American and the MVP of the 2001 OSLA State Tournament.

At Northwestern University she won three NCAA Championships as a player (2005-07). The Wildcats also won four consecutive conference championships. A defender, she was named an Inside Lacrosse Third Team All-American in 2007 and was a three-time Big Ten All-Academic honoree.

“It was an honor to be recognized with an induction into the Ohio Lacrosse Hall of Fame,” Whidden said. “Growing up in Ohio is something I am very proud of, as is my career there. I stumbled upon lacrosse in middle school and it shaped my future without me knowing at the time. I learned a lot about myself and I had incredible coaches who remain significant mentor in my life to this day.

“Ohio lacrosse led me to Northwestern, and that experience changed my life and gave me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. It is ultimately what brought me to Colorado and I am so thankful for all of the opportunities this sport has given me, and the incredible coaches in Shaker Heights and at Northwestern who have guided and pushed me along the way.”

Whidden has been at the helm of the CU lacrosse program since its inception and has recorded a 98-53 overall record in nine seasons and is 52-21 in conference games. She led the Buffs to the inaugural regular-season Pac-12 Championship in 2018, which earned her conference and IWLCA All-West/Midwest Region Coach of the Year honors for the second consecutive year.