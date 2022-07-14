Hooplagers brings beach vibes to Wibby with giant pools, floats and lagers galore

Airfare is only going up, putting a cramp into many summer travel plans. Craving a tropical escape, but can’t swing the expensive plane ticket? Wibby Brewing is offering a refreshing solution by bringing back its highly anticipated Hooplagers: The Lager Hoopla.

From noon-6 p.m. Saturday, attendees of the bash can wade in oversized pools, catch some rays on two make-shift sandy beaches, dance to silent disco and enjoy pool-side pours from a whole slew of breweries.

“Originally from Seattle, we always had the thirst for a perfect beach day,” said Robin Wibby, Wibby’s special events coordinator and wife of Wibby founder and brewmaster Ryan Wibby. “These parking lot-sized floating pools offer a safe and refreshing way to force yourself to ditch the phones and find yourself immersed in the moment. Smiling and floating around while your cup gets refilled poolside on the beach brings the vacation to the guest.”

Wibby has hosted five beer-centric beach parties of this kind, and they are always a draw for those looking for a one-of-a-kind experience.

“Formally, Lagers for Lumber, a partnership with Habitat for Humanity’s ‘The House that Beer Built’ project in 2016, it became apparent we were compelled to take this festival further,” Wibby said.

Hooplagers also presents a chance for folks to give back. Each ticket-holder must bring one non-perishable food item for admission. Tickets, available in a variety of tiers, range from $20-$100.

While a large part of the appeal of Hooplagers is the ambiance created by Wibby Brewing, which trucks in tons of sand and fills its gigantic blow-up pools with oversized unicorn floats, the real star of the event is the delicious lagers — arguably the ideal summertime sipper.

“Most festivals taking place in parking lots and parks in the heat of Colorado summer — as well as in scorching temps country-wide — were predominantly (serving) ales, rarely featuring any technical lager styles, when this classification is seasonally most desirable,” Wibby said.

Attendees can quench their thirst with lagers from well over 70 breweries from 18 states and three countries.

“When I took over the reins of the event in 2017, we overhauled it to achieve our goals of hosting the first lager-exclusive beer festival as an education piece to showcase the vast portfolio represented by diverse lesser-known lager styles,” Wibby said.

Come Saturday, beer enthusiasts can savor a variety of lagers.

“Wibby Brewing will boast the full gamut of traditional and modern medal-winning lagers, from light and bright, to fruity, malty, hoppy, to black and opaque,” Wibby said.

Each is crafted artfully and with care.

Wibby said they will also be serving up historical steinbiers — beer brewed with the use of hot stones before steel brewing vessels were born. Wibby replicates the ancient brewing process in-house.

Recently, Wibby Brewing brewed up a beer that is truly out of this world that boasts an interstellar ingredient.

“The most notable is our collaboration with Boulder-based SWRI with the inclusion of a meteorite,” Wibby said. “It’s inspired by and brewed in celebration of NASA’s Lucy Mission to the Trojan Asteroids.”

And, of coures, no landlocked beach party would be complete without island-inspired tunes.

Wibby has enlisted Pan Association — a Colorado-based group of musicians who play calypso and more — to once again add to the party’s island vibe.

“Pan Association performed once for this event a few years ago and had a blast,” said musician Paul Munzenrider, co-founder of Pan Association. “The atmosphere was incredible, and the music was a great addition. It’s always cool to play for an energetic crowd.”

From “Africa” by Toto to “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, Pan Association offers a sizzling soundtrack.

“Attendees can expect variety from our set,” Munzenrider said. “The steel drum is a versatile instrument, and it’s fun to play a favorite pop cover and give people a pleasant surprise.”

Pan Association has a studio in Littleton and is always accepting new students. Those interested can reach out to thepanassociation@gmail.com to learn more.

“I was introduced to the steel drum in high school by my uncle Jim who has played and taught it for years,” Munzenrider said. “It’s an impressive instrument to see live, and I was pulled in right away. I eventually got serious about it and became even more invested when I learned about the culture of Trinidad and Tobago and how the pan was originally invented.”

Tickets for Saturday’s event are going fast. Hospitality suites for parties of 10 have already sold out.

In addition to a bevy of brews, food will be served up by The Roost, Swaylo’s Tiki and Jefes.