Letters to the editor: Vote pilots, shooters from open spaces; CU South talks need facts; court is remaking U.S.; pay fees to ease teacher shortage; counsel deserves scrutiny

Eric Lombardi: Open space: Let’s vote away the pilots and shooters

Put yourself in my shoes. It’s a Sunday afternoon, a day for rest and recreation, and I am meditating next to a small pond in a public open space on the north edge of Boulder. This is my church. I hear the many birds, the wind blowing, and I feel the breeze. I am slowly becoming one with where I am sitting and it is my peaceful ritual.

Suddenly a barrage of gunfire erupts not far away and I’m jolted back to reality. Then a loud engine goes cruising overhead from a small plane. My peace is shattered, and I wonder how many other people at that moment, either in Open Space or their backyards, are cursing the noise coming from a couple of individuals… one a pilot and the other a shooter. Then I wonder how many Boulderites go and shoot guns at the gun range? And how many Boulderites fly planes out of the local airport? Why do two people get to impose this obnoxious noise on so many of us?

The truth is that probably less than 1% of Boulderites shoot or fly. I honestly don’t know the numbers, but in my 45 years of paying real dollars to support the open space for our collective enjoyment I have never met anyone that shoots out there or flies a plane around here for their individual enjoyment.

It’s just not fair. I would vote to send the shooters away by closing that range and sending them down the highway to Shoot Indoors Broomfield, it’s got rave reviews online. And let’s send the aircraft down the highway to the larger regional airport in Broomfield. Both facilities are about 20 minutes from Boulder, so everyone can keep shooting and flying without a big hardship. Would you vote for that? I bet we’d win.

Eric Lombardi, Boulder

Carol Calkins: CU South: Annexation conversation must be based on facts

I was concerned by Amy Siemel’s letter, “Vote yes to repeal annexation.” The conversation surrounding this decision that’s so important to Boulder must be based on facts, not conjecture.

Fact: Not mentioned in her letter is the most important part of the agreement — critical flood protection for thousands of our neighbors and the U.S. 36/Foothills Parkway gateway. If annexation is repealed, flood protection may never be constructed. South Boulder Creek has flooded significantly six times over the past 80 years, and catastrophic overtopping of U.S. 36 occurred in both 1969 and 2013, hindering emergency responder access and the ability to evacuate residents.

Fact: There is currently no city open space at CU South. The entire parcel is owned by CU, and CU would be within its rights to eliminate access. Rather than losing open space in annexation, the agreement ensures Boulder will gain ownership of 119 acres — nearly half the parcel — as permanent open space. Without the agreement, Boulder residents will likely lose access.

Fact: Traffic concerns are clearly addressed in the agreement, which has an enforceable “trip cap” establishing a maximum number of daily automobile trips, along with monitoring, remedy and enforcement mechanisms.

Fact: Increasing housing inventory by up to 1,100 attainable units will not increase housing costs, but will provide local housing options for thousands who are now in-commuting, helping to further reduce traffic congestion.

Fact: The approved agreement specifically prohibits construction in a floodplain and will not happen.

The facts are simple: Repealing the agreement will not protect open space, preserve wetlands or ensure resident access to the land. Instead, repealing the agreement ensures these important community benefits will be lost along with critical flood protection, possibly forever. Vote no on the delay referendum. Visit www.NoMeansNoMoreDelay.org.

Carol Calkins, Boulder

David Kassoy: Supreme Court: Why stand by as America is remade?

The editorial by Gary Garrison describing recent actions by the Supreme Court recognizes that the conservative majority is motivated to find Constitutional arguments to enable the personal preferences of some Americans (e.g. abortion, same sex marriage, contraception) while terminating the rights of others who do not share those preferences.

Simply put, the Justices have established a precedent by choosing the preferences of one group as a rationale for denying the rights of another. Why should America stand idly by while the federal government, represented by the Supreme Court, imposes preferences that are unacceptable to many?

David Kassoy, Boulder

Mike Sawyer: Teachers: State should pay fees to ease shortage

With an ongoing shortage of Colorado teachers, sub-teachers and bus drivers, isn’t it past time for the state to remove this statement on teacher’s applications and renewals for certification: “All new employees must be fingerprinted per H.B. 90-1077 at a cost of $40.00 to the employee.” Can’t Colorado afford this fee? This $40.00 might help pay for a tank of gas for a teacher.

Mike Sawyer, Denver

Edna Ralston: Elections: Council deserves more scrutiny from voters, Camera

Boulder City Council seems determined to embed city elections into the years of national ones, making them very much less open to scrutiny as issues such as Supreme Court decisions, democracy, climate collapse and a renegade Russia are sure to consume our attention. These council members proclaimed themselves “progressives” during the last election. Thus they tricked many careless voters into thinking they were progressives in the usual sense: officials concerned with reducing various sorts of harm to humans and the natural world. Instead they seem to think “progress” means more: more students, more buildings to house more people, more rental income from students and less from working folks, who cannot match the student driven housing costs. The even-year election cycle is not my favorite idea. This council needs more not less scrutiny by voters and the Camera.

Edna Ralston, Boulder