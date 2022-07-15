 Skip to content

Boulder County’s Cal-Wood, other burn…

88°F
Friday, July 15th 2022

E-Edition

Latest Headlines

Boulder County’s Cal-Wood, other burn areas under flash flood watch

The Cal-Wood burn scar area is among locations subject to a flash flood warning on Friday. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
The Cal-Wood burn scar area is among locations subject to a flash flood warning on Friday. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By | jleduc@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The National Weather Service has issue a flash-flood watch for numerous burn scar areas, including the Cal-Wood location in western Boulder County.

Also affected are the he East Troublesome, Cameron Peak, Williams Fork, and Mullen burn areas.

The warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. this evening.

The NWS forecasts the potential for heavy rainfall,  with numerous showers and thunderstorms, in addition to frequent cloud to ground lightning and strong outflow wind gusts, this afternoon and evening.

The NWS warns the heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, small streams and canyons, and debris flows. Residents in, and those immediately next to, recent burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts.

 

Author

Jennifer Leduc

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Uncategorized

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. What Does Personal Banking Mean To You?

    What does personal banking mean to you? Great customer service for sure. Free checking and ATMs are important. And online...
  2. Relief: Try Hot Stone Massage

    Life can be stressful. Need some relief? Experience the warmth of hot stone massage! A hot stone session can improve...
  3. Memory Care Experts In Longmont

    Caring for our loved ones can be difficult at times. AltaVita Memory Care offers an adult day program and respite...
  4. Music Brings Us Together

    Music brings us together, gives us hope, and opens our hearts. The Longmont Chorale is a nonprofit citizen’s choir that...
  5. Pet Boarding While You’re On Vacation

    Do you need pet boarding while you’re on vacation? Happy Hounds is a trusted, secure facility in Longmont. You don’t...