Boulder County’s Cal-Wood, other burn areas under flash flood watch

The National Weather Service has issue a flash-flood watch for numerous burn scar areas, including the Cal-Wood location in western Boulder County.

Also affected are the he East Troublesome, Cameron Peak, Williams Fork, and Mullen burn areas.

The warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. this evening.

The NWS forecasts the potential for heavy rainfall, with numerous showers and thunderstorms, in addition to frequent cloud to ground lightning and strong outflow wind gusts, this afternoon and evening.

The NWS warns the heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, small streams and canyons, and debris flows. Residents in, and those immediately next to, recent burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts.