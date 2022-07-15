 Skip to content

Boulder man arrested in child pornography case

Friday, July 15th 2022

Boulder man arrested in child pornography case

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Alexander Howe (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

A Boulder man was arrested as part of a child pornography investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Alexander Howe, 28, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of sexual exploitation of a child – possession with intent to distribute and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child – possession.

According to an affidavit, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force passed on a tip to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office that an app called Kik flagged a local IP address for possible child pornography on March 30.

According to the affidavit, the user uploaded a total of nine videos and images and sent them to other users on three separate dates in February and March. A detective viewed the files and confirmed they contained child pornography.

The IP address was found to belong to Howe and a roommate at an address on West Moorhead Circle in Boulder.

Police served a search warrant at the address on July 7, when Howe’s roommate was home but Howe was not. Detectives found a device in Howe’s room that contained child pornography.

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Boulder Police Department and Longmont Department of Public Safety assisted with the investigation, according to a release.

Howe is being held at the Boulder County Jail on $10,000 bond and is set for a formal filing of charges on Tuesday. He has no prior criminal history in Colorado, according to court records.

 

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

