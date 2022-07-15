Letters to the editor: Help homeowners learn about insurance woes; CU missed restorative opportunity; mosquito isn’t worth it; more climate reporting needed

Paul Temple: Marshall Fire: Help homeowners learn about insurance woes

Marshal Fire survivors seem to have learned a great deal about the sticky world of homeowner’s insurance — perhaps some things that could be beneficial to others. Every story about fire recovery in the Daily Camera has referenced the complications and angst of insurance not covering rebuilding costs and insurance companies stalling and obfuscating payouts.

As a homeowner who blessedly was not damaged by the fire, I would like to know more details about what has been revealed here. Particularly, which insurance companies have been helpful and, obviously, which have not. Are there policy details we should be attentive to in our current coverage? Public revelation of these details could provide some accountability around the companies and help others of us review coverage or change companies. It will also encourage insurance agents to be more transparent in their selling. I would like to hear details from fire survivors and perhaps the Daily Camera could do an investigative story on this topic.

Paul Temple, Niwot

Emerson Book: CU police: University missed opportunity for restorative practices

In firing Officer Drew Matthews, the CU Police Department and Chief Doreen Jokerst have missed a golden opportunity to demonstrate restorative justice in action. Restorative practices are highlighted on the CU website as a cornerstone of their code of conduct, yet it seems that is mostly lip service.

Should Officer Matthews have been fired? Maybe.

But in firing him before trying any restorative processes, the university didn’t really create any change, and no healing took place within the community.

What if, instead, Officer Matthews was asked to shadow people experiencing homelessness, to actually sit down, face-to-face, and listen to stories and witness the impact of policing on the un-housed first hand? Perhaps he could have become an agent for change within the system.

But we will never know.

On the other hand, groups like SAFE Boulder will be emboldened by the false belief that they are making real changes and a real difference when in reality they are just making a minor inconvenience for the CU Police Department. Make no mistake, this has now been swept under the rug. No meaningful policy changes have happened, nor will they.

Punishment is easy, reformation is hard.

Putting a department on blast, or doxxing individual officers will not lead to change. If SAFE Boulder is serious about improving the treatment of the un-housed in Boulder, then they need to wake up to the fact that the police are not going anywhere and it is more productive to work with them to enact reform and policy changes than it is to get individual officers fired.

Looking forward, Chief Jokerst should consider implementing a restorative justice action plan for when situations like this occur. However, I do believe this is unlikely because it is easier to just fire the officer and move on to the next one.

Emerson Book, Arvada

Russell Brockmann: West Nile Virus: With no human cases, airborne poison shouldn’t be used

We had a visit from the poison truck last night. Oh my gosh, they found a mosquito, that had West Nile Virus, so let’s start spreading poison. We all learned a new word lately: Pandemic. Let’s add to our vocabulary: Endemic. It is from Greek meaning “in the population.” WNV has been here in our population for about 20 years. It is mosquito-borne and most of you may have already been exposed. Of exposed humans, 80% had no symptoms, and 20% had mild symptoms and might not have even known they had the disease. Less than 1% experienced severe symptoms. Yes, it may have been very severe, especially among the old, weak and immunocompromised. The good news is exposure seems to grant lifetime immunity.

So why are we still poisoning ourselves, the bees, the birds and every other living thing in our neighborhood? COVID did damage to my already compromised respiratory system. I would prefer a possibly infected mosquito bite to the certain inhalation of airborne poison. In the past, I could ask, that they at least not spray in front of my address. Last night the odor of the poison was in my house before I could close the windows. Just for the record, as of yesterday, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports no human cases, no deaths, no neuroinvasive cases and no hospitalizations.

Russell Brockmann, Longmont

Patrick Smith: Environment: Media must do more to fight climate change

I am a long-time subscriber.

As a local reader, I’m writing to ask you to begin publishing regular features on the state of the climate change emergency.

The climate crisis is a major continuing news event — some may argue the most significant of our time — and yet there is little regular coverage that puts actions into perspective and reports on both the big picture (what our current CO2 levels are, what the current science says they should be, what our country and others are adding to the atmosphere each year, what our goals are and how well we are meeting those goals, what is happening statewide and locally to meet those goals, what others are doing, etc.) as well as developing ideas and local activities associated with the climate crisis.

I want to see that kind of regular reporting as a part of my newspaper and I ask you to develop and publish it.

Patrick Smith, Aurora

Mary Mohseni: John Eastman: CU should apologize publicly

What an utterly power-hungry seeming visiting scholar CU chose to be affiliated with the university.

It is as if the conservative sect of the university’s higher echelon deliberately chose the “smartest” person they could find who espoused their views. It seems like they were hoping to add legitimacy to the conservative doctrine at the university.

With the January 6th hearings, we are apparently seeing that President Donald Trump wanted John Eastman’s brains to help him with his scheme to stay in power. Mr. Eastman, I believe, was, more than likely, the author of the pivotal letter meant for the justice department in Georgia from the U.S. Department of Justice that, thankfully, was never signed or sent.

I am an alum of CU and I am deeply ashamed that the university has been tarnished to this extent! I think that the University needs to apologize publicly by closing the Benson Center.

Mary Mohseni, Boulder

Regner Trampedach: NRA: Millions tie senators to gun lobby

It is easy to see now that know that “good guys with guns” don’t work.

So, here is some data about the gun lobby from the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. This is how much 10 elected officials have received from the NRA:

Sen. Mitch McConnel, $1,267,139

Sen. Ron Johnson, $1,269,486

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, $1,306,130

Sen. Tom Cotton, $1,968,714

Sen. Todd Young, $2,897,582

Sen. Rob Portman, $3,063,327

Sen. Joni Ernst, $3,124,773

Sen. Marco Rubio, $3,303,355

Sen. Richard Burr, $6,987,380

Sen. Mitt Romney, $13,647,676

It seems to me that shootings are a Republican policy choice!

Regner Trampedach, Boulder