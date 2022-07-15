U.S. Track: Local schedule at World Athletics Championships

A strong local contingent will compete alongside the best of the best in the world over the next week in Oregon.

Three former Colorado track stars, along with homegrown Olympians Elise Cranny and Valarie Allman, will take their place at the World Athletics Championship this week in Eugene, Oregon.

In the spotlight once again will be Emma Coburn, the CU alum who won her 10th US steeplechase championship last month. One year removed from a disappointing showing at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, Coburn is taking aim at her second World Championship. She previously won in 2017 and finished second in 2019.

Coburn enters the meet ranked eighth in the world. The women’s steeplechase preliminaries begin on Saturday morning.

Also representing the Buffs will be Joe Klecker, who won the US title in the 10,000 in May, and Gabby Scott, who will represent Puerto Rico in the 400-meter dash. Cranny, a Niwot alum, is coming off a US championship in the 5K, while Longmont’s Valarie Allman, a Silver Creek graduate, will try to add a world championship in the discus to the Olympic gold medal she won a year ago.

World Athletics Championship

Hayward Field, Eugene, Ore.

(All times MT)

Women’s discus (Valarie Allman) — Monday, July 18, 6:10 p.m. (Preliminaries); Wednesday, July 20, 7:30 p.m. (Finals).

Women’s steeplechase (Emma Coburn) — Saturday, July 16, 11:35 a.m. (Preliminaries); Wednesday, July 20, 8:45 p.m. (Final).

Women’s 5K (Elise Cranny) — Wednesday, July 20, 5:25 p.m. (Preliminaries); Saturday, July 23, 7:25 p.m. (Final).

Men’s 10,000 (Joe Klecker) — Sunday, July 17, 2 p.m. (Final).

Women’s 400 meter dash (Gabby Scott) — Sunday, July 17, 1 p.m. (Preliminaries); Wednesday, July 20, 7:45 p.m. (Semifinals); Friday, July 22, 8:15 p.m. (Final).