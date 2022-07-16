Letters to the editor: Prayer ruling is step back from tolerant ideal; fix problems with new Camera design; return print to size; new look is cheap; keep climate goals on track

Michael Keilly: Supreme Court: Prayer ruling is step back from tolerant ideal

Tom Chapin, in his July 14th letter in the Daily Camera, concludes that the Supreme Court got it right with respect to prayer at high school football games in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District. Based on my personal experience growing up and my familiarity with constitutional law, I would respectfully disagree.

I grew up Jewish at the end of the era when prayer, specifically Christian prayer, was normal in public school. Did it scar me? I can’t say, but it affected me: It was alienating and corrosive and contrary to an ideal of a country that is diverse, tolerant and inclusive.

In the Kennedy case, as I understand it, there was not an explicit requirement for players to participate in the prayer, but the social/peer pressure must have been pervasive. As I recall, there was some evidence in the record that players at least perceived that their playing time would be affected. If we agree that the public schools cannot explicitly require prayer, why should the football coach be allowed to do an end run and implicitly push students to join in his private, religious practice?

I also take issue with Mr. Chapin’s assertion that “Christianity is synonymous with Western culture.” This begs the question, first of all, of which Christianity. Catholicism? Presbyterianism? Quakers? Christianity is not a single thing. There may be no doubt that Christianity, in some of its forms, plays a significant role in our culture and has, in varying degrees, for well over a thousand years, but our culture is also influenced by the Greeks, the Romans, the Jews, the Muslims, many of no faith and countless other influences, major and minor. It is far from “synonymous” with our culture and viewing it as such does a disservice to the multitude of non-Christians that make up our country. The founders of our country, who certainly could have established a state religion, expressly chose to create a secular, tolerant, inclusive country. The Supreme Court has taken a step backward from this ideal.

Michael Keilly, Erie

Nancy Grimes: Camera: Please rectify little problems with new design

We’ve all noticed the shrinking of the Daily Camera. The most recent change has shrunk the type so that it’s almost too small to read for my 69-year-old eyes, even with reading glasses.

I write today about the July 14 comics page. You don’t have the titles of any comics anymore, nor who writes them. How can you get away with this? We don’t know if it’s Zits, or Baby Blues, or Grand Avenue. Are you going to lose your syndication because of this? That will be the straw that breaks my subscription’s back, if so.

I know you’re all working in a very tough news environment, and I hope you can rectify this little problem. And please don’t make the strips any smaller than you already have over the years!

Nancy Grimes, Boulder

Jennifer Moore: Camera: Return print, puzzle to legible size

I am a senior, and I love to do the Universal Crossword Puzzle every day in the Daily Camera. In fact, it is one of my favorite sections of the paper. However, suddenly the print size on the hints has become very, very small, and the ink is now very light. Even with my magnifier reading glasses, it is a problem. I wouldn’t be surprised if other senior subscribers feel the same way. For what it’s worth, I would request that you return the print size on the puzzle to what it was before. Thank you very much for your consideration.

Jennifer Moore, Lafayette