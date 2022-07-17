 Skip to content

Sunday, July 17th 2022

16-year-old mountain biker suffers life-threatening injuries after crash

A 16-year-old Boulder male suffered life-threatening injuries after a mountain bike crash Saturday evening on steep trails on U.S. Forest Service property in lower Lefthand Canyon, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The youth, who was with a group of other riders, was not conscious after the crash.

After arriving on scene and assessing the patient, rescuers called for a MedVac helicopter to transport the patient, but the helicopter was unable to land in the steep terrain.

Rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, American Medical Response, and Lefthand Fire Protection District personnel carried the individual in a litter to a landing area on Lefthand Canyon Drive, and he was flown to a Denver hospital.

