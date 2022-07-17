Former CU Buffs star Joe Klecker places ninth in 10K at World Championships

It was a busy weekend for former Colorado stars at the World Athletics Championships.

One day after 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Emma Coburn continued her quest for the second world championship of her career, former Buffaloes standouts Gabby Scott and Joe Klecker took their turns on Sunday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Klecker continued his standout year by finishing ninth in the final of the 10,000 meter run. Klecker won the US championship in May, where he edged American record holder Grant Fisher. Fisher outpaced Klecker on Sunday, finishing fourth, while Klecker nonetheless posted a season-best time of 27:38.73. At the US championships less than two months ago, Klecker recorded a 28:28.71.

Scott, representing Puerto Rico, advanced out of the preliminaries of the 400 meter dash, earning an automatic spot in the final by finishing third in the opening heat. Scott finished 22nd overall in 52.05 seconds, and she will compete in the semifinal heats on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. MT.

On Saturday, Coburn secured a berth in the championship round of the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing eighth overall in 9:15.19 to earn one of the six at-large spots in the final. Coburn, a 10-time US champion, takes off in the final on Wednesday night at 8:45 MT.