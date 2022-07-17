Letters to the editor: Colorado needs nuclear power; publish crash helmet info; cut CU’s ‘conservative thought’ position; pump pain is on Biden too; climate education is key

Paul Bauman: Nuclear energy: Opinion correctly noted state’s power needs

As a lifelong Democrat, I agree with Republican candidate William DeOreo’s guest commentary urging policymakers to explore advanced nuclear reactors. Mr. DeOreo correctly points out Colorado will become over-reliant on intermittent renewable energy from wind towers and solar panels. Mr. DeOreo is also correct in focusing on the need for a clean energy supply system, not just one technology, particularly as we retire coal plants. And we conservationists in Boulder need to reflect on the huge amounts of land and environmental damage that an all-renewables approach will require. Indeed, smaller, cheaper, safer advanced nuclear reactors provide 24/7 clean energy, which renewables simply cannot do. Storage? The Tesla-created world’s largest battery in Australia would power the state of Arizona for less than one minute.

Unfortunately, Mr. DeOreo added a couple partisan and divisive comments about the “Democrat-led legislature” and Xcel Energy being oblivious to the need for clean energy from nuclear power. I think it’s more effective for environmental advocates to encourage Colorado energy policymakers to pursue clean energy goals, not just renewable energy as the only solution. And perhaps we can do so with a bi-partisan approach.

Paul Bauman, Boulder

Mike Brundage: Motorcycles: Publish crash helmet, safety gear information

I request on behalf of myself and fellow riders that when possible in news stories concerning motorcycle crashes, especially fatalities, the writer include information on helmet and safety gear that was being used by the injured motorcyclist at the time of the incident.

Mike Brundage, Boulder

Kevin Schaefer: John Eastman: Eliminate ‘conservative thought’ position

Yes, of course, the University of Colorado should investigate John Eastman. Last month’s public hearings revealed Eastman as a key architect in the January 6 coup attempt, the biggest threat to our democracy since the Civil War. Did Eastman use CU resources, like email and travel funds to plan the coup? Does CU have evidence, like documents and emails crucial to congressional and Department of Justice inquiries into the coup attempt? CU owes it to our country and the health of our democracy to investigate Eastman.

CU should eliminate the Chair of Conservative Thought immediately, in response to the lame argument that an investigation into Eastman would place the chair at risk. I work at CU and the Chair of Conservative Thought has been an embarrassment since the day the regents founded it. The regents created the chair to expand ‘diversity of thought,’ meaning conservative thought, since we cannot possibly tolerate liberal thoughts on campus. The embarrassment has increased because Eastman has now transformed the position into, what I see as, the Chair of Seditious Thought. The top three issues facing CU students today are tuition costs, rising fees and housing costs. Diversity of thought does not even rank in the top 100 issues facing CU. The time has come to eliminate the Chair of Conservative Thought and do something useful with the funds, simultaneously removing the stain placed on CU’s reputation by John Eastman.

Kevin Schaefer, Longmont

Carl Brady: Gas prices: Biden’s policy deserve some blame for increase

Gregory Iwan’s June 20th column, “A few facts about oil prices,” referenced a May 22nd letter of mine. I’m a bit bemused by his concluding sentences, “I respect Mr. Brady’s comments. But I question their validity.”

I began that letter with two quotes from historian Victor Davis Hanson regarding the left’s long-held belief that the only way to achieve their objective of discouraging driving was to encourage high fuel prices.

Next, I related my personal experience in 1997 of hearing high-level Clinton administration officials discuss using high gasoline prices to discourage Americans from driving. I said that showed the idea had been around a long time among the left. I’m puzzled by what part of what I wrote Mr. Iwan found invalid.

Mr. Iwan contends that our current high fuel prices are “due to Vladimir Putin and all of us.” By “all of us,” he seems to be claiming that increased demand from all of us driving more has driven gasoline prices up. The data does not support that. Less driving due to COVID lockdowns beginning in March 2020 does appear to be the reason for a dip in the average U.S. regular gasoline price, down to $1.77 on April 27, 2020. But it had recovered by Biden’s inauguration date.

From Biden’s inauguration to Putin’s invasion, the average gasoline price jumped from about $2.40 to $3.50, or almost 50%. That increase can be attributed almost solely to Biden’s declared war on fossil fuels. The price has increased at an even faster rate since then from a combination of Putin and Biden, reaching the almost unbelievable level of over $5.00 by mid-June of this year. Without Biden’s actions and inactions, we would have had enough oil and gas to alleviate much of the disruption caused by Putin’s invasion.

Carl Brady, Frederick

Bruce Allen: Environment: Ring the communal bell for education

Earlier this year, the Daily Camera had a news update on the earth’s health in section A titled, “Earthweek.”

Three of the categories of information included were: “Cactus vs. Heat,” “Vanishing Insects” and “Hurricane Extremes.”

Many of us appreciated this segment of your paper. The Denver Post, and I suspect other major newspapers, carried no such overview. Why?

The key to change is education — it always has been. Our free press must ring the communal bell.

Thank you, Daily Camera.

Bruce Allen, Louisville