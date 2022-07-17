 Skip to content

Missing man located safe near Beaver Reservoir

Sunday, July 17th 2022

Missing man located safe near Beaver Reservoir on Friday

A man with medical conditions who had been reported missing was found safe Friday evening in the Beaver Reservoir area north of Ward.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing male at 7:13 p.m. Friday. The report said the man had been missing about an hour, he had “concerning medical conditions” and recently had a stroke

Members of the Indian Peaks Fire Protection District and Boulder County Sheriff’s Office deputies began to search the area, which was heavily wooded with few trails, making the search difficult.

More agencies arrived to aid in the search, and a volunteer located the missing party on the Peak-to-Peak Highway. The search took about 3 1/2 hours, and the 55-year-old Broomfield man was reunited with his family.

Agencies assisting with the rescue included the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder Emergency Squad, Front Range Rescue Dogs, Indian Peaks Fire Protection District, Mounted Search and Rescue and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

Ronda Haskins

