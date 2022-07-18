 Skip to content

Colorado bankruptcies decline 13.5% in June

Monday, July 18th 2022

Business

Colorado bankruptcy filings dropped 13.5% in June compared with the same period a year ago, the smallest year-over-year decline thus far in 2022.

Filings also dropped in Boulder, Broomfield and Larimer counties compared with the year-ago period, with only Weld County recording a slight uptick.

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 429 bankruptcy filings in June, compared with 496 in June 2021.

Year to date, the state has recorded 2,389 bankruptcy filings, compared with 3,467 in the first six months of 2021, down 32%.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado:

  • Boulder County recorded 12 bankruptcy filings in June, compared with 21 in June 2021. The county recorded 80 filings year to date, down from 129 in the first six months of 2021, down 38%. Boulder County recorded 13 bankruptcy filings in May 2022.
  • Broomfield recorded six bankruptcy filings in June, down from eight in June 2021. Year-to-date filings totaled 32, compared with 38 a year ago, down 15.8%. Broomfield recorded nine bankruptcy filings in May 2022.
  • Larimer County filings totaled 11 in June, compared with 34 a year ago. Filings in the first six months of the year totaled 129, compared with 176 in the first six months of 2021, a drop of 26.7%. Larimer County recorded 27 bankruptcy filings in May 2022.
  • Weld County bankruptcy filings totaled 36 in June, up from 34 recorded a year ago. Year-to-date filings totaled 184, compared with 253 a year ago, down 27.3%. Weld County recorded 32 bankruptcy filings in May 2022.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Chris Wood Biz West Media Prairie Mountain Media | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

