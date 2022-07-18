 Skip to content

Former Boulder swim coach accused of…

99°F
Monday, July 18th 2022

E-Edition

NewsColorado News

Former Boulder swim coach accused of inappropriate contact with children

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A former Boulder swim coach has been arrested in Georgia after prosecutors said he had inappropriate sexual contact with multiple underage swimmers.

Jon Michael Beber was arrested on Thursday in Atlanta on suspicion of three counts of sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Boulder County.

According to a release, Beber worked as a swim coach for the club team Boulder Swimming from 1997 through 2002. Prosecutors said he left in 2002 after allegations surfaced of inappropriate sexual contact with multiple underage swimmers on team.

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office is looking to speak to anyone who may have information on the case.

“We strongly encourage individuals with information to contact the District Attorney’s Office,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. “Our Sex Crimes Unit is handling this case and is available to speak with anyone with information.”

According to the release, Beber also coached swim teams in Albany, NY; Atlanta and Florida.

Those with any information are asked to contact Kristin Weisbach with the District Attorney’s Office at 303-441-3811 or kweisbach@bouldercounty.org.

A booking photo and affidavit were not immediately available.

Author

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Local And National Fee-Free ATMs

    High Plains Bank is the local bank that can help you wherever you travel. Online and mobile banking services let...
  2. Studio Apartment In A Great Boulder Location

    We found our sweet studio apartment in a great Boulder location at Harper House! Everything you need is here—and more....
  3. Aquafy IV Boosts Wellness Through Hydration

    Staying hydrated is a key habit of good health! A visit to Aquafy IV boosts wellness through hydration. Hydration boosts...
  4. Boost Your Balance With Alpine Physical Therapy

    Having a good sense of balance is essential, especially as we enter our senior years. It reduces the risk of...
  5. Non-Invasive Laparoscopic Surgery

    Alpine Surgical is a patient-first surgical center that uses non-invasive laparoscopic surgery when possible to accelerate patients’ healing. This allows...