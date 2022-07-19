Boulder County climber rescued after 10-foot fall near Dinosaur Rock

A 20-year-old woman was rescued on Monday after falling and injuring her ankle while climbing near Dinosaur Rock.

The woman fell 10 feet while climbing with friends, officials at the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release. Rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks Department were dispatched to the area near Dinosaur Rock, southwest of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, to locate and evacuate the climber.

Rescue teams also provided the climber with necessary medical assistance, which included splinting both her ankles and placing her in a full-body vacuum splint to be carried down the trail.

At the base of the trail, the climber was evaluated by paramedics from American Medical Response. She refused further medical care and was escorted from the trailhead by a friend.