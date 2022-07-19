Boulder County Sheriff’s Office uncovers inmate scheme to get drugs into jail

Five people are facing charges after the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said they uncovered an operation to smuggle drugs into the Boulder County Jail by saturating letters and photos with the substances.

According to a release, jail staff received an anonymous tip that methamphetamine was being introduced into the jail by mail, with paper saturated in liquid meth being sent to specific inmates. After the associated inmates were identified, several letters sent to those suspects tested positive for meth.

The Boulder County Drug Task Force, jail deputies, and a sheriff’s office K-9 team began working to identify and intercept any paper saturated in illegal narcotics. As a result of the six-month investigation, a total of 109.82 grams of paper saturated with methamphetamine and 137.41 grams of photos saturated with ketamine were seized either coming into the jail or found already in the jail.

Four people were arrested while one person has charges pending for a total of 65 pending felony charges as a result of the investigation. Two were inmates in the jail, Keith Beyer, 33, and Brett Imhof, 25, while Kelley Larkin, 49, and Kelli Lynch, 34, were not in custody but later arrested. A fifth person was identified in a release only as a 36-year-old.