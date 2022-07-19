Boulder revives zero waste ordinance after 2-year pause

Businesses in Boulder must again comply with the city’s Universal Zero Waste Ordinance, which was paused during the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ordinance requires Boulder restaurants and grocery stores to demonstrate compliance with the ordinance; businesses can use the city’s online reporting form and must report by the next deadline of Aug. 31.

Businesses that demonstrate compliance qualify for free compostable bin liners through the Green Bag Giveaway program, according to a news statement.

“The city of Boulder is working to dramatically reduce community waste by reusing, recycling and composting most of what is thrown away. The UZWO is one of many community-wide efforts in pursuit of Boulder’s zero waste future,” according to the news statement.

In general, the ordinance requires all property owners, commercial and residential, to subscribe to compost, recycling and trash collection services. It also requires businesses to provide labeled, separated collections for all three waste streams and to train employees on proper waste sorting.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.