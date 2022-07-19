Grillo Center: Macular degeneration is a common condition

By Sara Harper

Q: My mother has been diagnosed with macular degeneration. What is this and are there treatments available?

A: Macular degeneration, also known as age-related macular degeneration, is an eye disease that is characterized by damage to part of the retina called the macula. The macula is necessary for clear central vision, so AMD ultimately results in loss of central vision.

Symptoms include blurred vision and a few specific visual disturbances: Straight lines appear wavy, objects look dim, facial recognition is impaired, and there may be a blind spot in the central vision. Peripheral vision is not affected. AMD may first develop in one or both eyes and then eventually affect both. It rarely causes complete blindness.

AMD is very common and is the leading cause of vision loss in people over 50. Although the exact cause of AMD remains elusive, there are a number of factors that increase the risk of AMD: family history of AMD, Caucasian race, being overweight, eating a diet high in saturated fat and smoking. Hypertension, high cholesterol and heart disease are also risk factors.

There are two types of AMD — dry and wet. Dry AMD, by far the most common type, is distinguished by thinning of the macula and the breakdown of light-sensitive cells in the retina. Upon examination, an ophthalmologist may see drusen, yellow deposits of protein, under the retina.

Wet AMD results when abnormal blood vessels develop behind the retina and leak blood or fluid into the macula. This is a less-common form of AMD and usually occurs in someone who already has dry AMD. About 10% of dry AMD cases progress to wet AMD.

There is currently no specific treatment for dry AMD. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and regular eye exams are important. Some patients may benefit from various supplements including vitamins C and E, lutein, zeaxanthin, zinc and copper. It is important to consult a doctor to determine which specific supplements and dosages may be helpful. Low-vision tools such as magnifiers, computer display adjustments and electronic reading aids can be useful. Large-print, audio and electronic books are also available. Clinical trials are in progress to determine if gene therapy is beneficial for dry AMD.

Treatment for wet AMD is more aggressive because this type of AMD can progress quickly. Monthly injections of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor into the eye may be recommended. Some patients are candidates for laser therapy to the retina. Both treatments act to stabilize the abnormal blood vessel growth in the retina and subsequently to slow the progression of macular degeneration.

Vision loss can be traumatic and life-altering. Your eye doctor can suggest support groups and low-vision specialists to help you and your mother navigate this difficult disease.

Sara Harper volunteers with the Grillo Center, which offers free, confidential research to assist in health understanding and decisions. To use this service, contact grillocenter.org or 303-415-7293. No research or assistance should be interpreted as medical advice. We encourage informed consultation with a health practitioner.

