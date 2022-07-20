CU Buffs RB Alex Fontenot named to Doak Walker watch list

With the start of preseason football practice quickly closing in, there may not be much hype surrounding the 2022 Colorado Buffaloes.

At least senior running back Alex Fontenot will begin those preseason workouts with a small measure of national respect.

On Wednesday, Fontenot was one of 72 players named to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the top running back in the nation. It is the second consecutive year Fontenot has landed on the Doak Walker watch list.

Fontenot rushed for a team-leading 874 yards in 2019, scoring five touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He missed the entire pandemic-shortened 2020 season to a hip injury while Jarek Broussard emerged as the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, but Fontenot returned last season to rush for 326 yards and five touchdowns.

With Broussard having transferred to Michigan State to reunite with former CU coach Mel Tucker, Fontenot is expected to return to a more prominent role this season. Broussard also landed on the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which was won last year by Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III.

Fontenot heads into the 2022 season ranked 40th all-time at CU in rushing yards with 1,243.