Letters to the editor: Give wolves time to adjust; Broomfield doesn’t need more noise; new Camera look is cheap; pump pain is on Biden too

Brett Ochs: Wolves: Reintroduction will be difficult, take time

I’m an avid hunter and outdoorsman and I have been for more than 30 years. I am also a native Coloradoan. Like many of my friends and neighbors who hunt to put food on the table, I only shoot what I want to eat.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife wolf advisory group is currently discussing whether wolves should be hunted or not. Wolves have a place in Colorado and many of us hunters believe this. We need to educate ourselves about the reality vs. going off the biased fears of special interest groups (on either side). Wolves manage their populations. They do not need to be controlled or “managed.” There is no need for a cap or stated population goal for wolf numbers.

The hunting of wolves will not reduce livestock depredation. The best available science tells us that hunting wolves has little effect on livestock killing. Wolves also do not cause significant declines in big-game populations. They cleanse herds and remove older and diseased animals that may be suffering from chronic wasting disease. As a hunter, I appreciate wolves trimming herds of disease and over-population. The recreational killing of wolves will only further damage the public’s view of us as hunters.

Reintroducing wolves to Colorado will be difficult. We need to give wolves time to adjust, do their thing and exert their ecological role. There needs to be some form of control, i.e. if lone wolves cause excessive damage to livestock, aggressive animals should be moved or eliminated after nonlethal methods have been tried. I think all of us can live with that. But there should be no open season on wolves.

Proposition 114 passed in November 2020 designated wolves as non-game. The people have spoken and they should be listened to. To kill a wolf for its pelt is trophy hunting and nothing else.

Brett Ochs, Boulder

Kate Roberts: Noise complaint: Broomfield doesn’t need Boulder’s ruckus

In a letter to the editor on July 15, Eric Lombardi said he wants to send Boulder’s shooters and pilots to Broomfield so he can meditate peacefully. This says so much about Eric. He must think that there are no enlightened people living in Broomfield who also enjoy meditating in their garden or open space. Believe me, we have plenty of noisy planes in Broomfield, and I will suggest a meditation method to help Eric deal with the noise. Meditate using sound as your object of meditation. This will get you on the speedy path to enlightenment, which, by the way, will enable you to open your heart to the well-being of others, not just Boulderites.

Kate Roberts, Broomfield

Theodore Kramer: Camera: New look is cheap, disappointing

I am disappointed by the “new look” of the Daily Camera. It looks cheap like a grocery store advertising handout. Also, the text size has diminished making it harder to read. Please reconsider your changes.

Thank you from a long-time reader.

Theodore Kramer, Boulder

Carl Brady: Gas prices: Biden’s policy deserve some blame for increase

Gregory Iwan’s June 20th column, “A few facts about oil prices,” referenced a May 22nd letter of mine. I’m a bit bemused by his concluding sentences, “I respect Mr. Brady’s comments. But I question their validity.”

I began that letter with two quotes from historian Victor Davis Hanson regarding the left’s long-held belief that the only way to achieve their objective of discouraging driving was to encourage high fuel prices.

Next, I related my personal experience in 1997 of hearing high-level Clinton administration officials discuss using high gasoline prices to discourage Americans from driving. I said that showed the idea had been around a long time among the left. I’m puzzled by what part of what I wrote Mr. Iwan found invalid.

Mr. Iwan contends that our current high fuel prices are “due to Vladimir Putin and all of us.” By “all of us,” he seems to be claiming that increased demand from all of us driving more has driven gasoline prices up. The data does not support that. Less driving due to COVID lockdowns beginning in March 2020 does appear to be the reason for a dip in the average U.S. regular gasoline price, down to $1.77 on April 27, 2020. But it had recovered by Biden’s inauguration date.

From Biden’s inauguration to Putin’s invasion, the average gasoline price jumped from about $2.40 to $3.50, or almost 50%. That increase can be attributed almost solely to Biden’s declared war on fossil fuels. The price has increased at an even faster rate since then from a combination of Putin and Biden, reaching the almost unbelievable level of over $5.00 by mid-June of this year. Without Biden’s actions and inactions, we would have had enough oil and gas to alleviate much of the disruption caused by Putin’s invasion.

Carl Brady, Frederick