Editorial: Question Biden brushed off needs answering

“God love you. What a silly question. How can I possibly be sure of any of that?”

President Joe Biden was both dismissive and callous — he actually chuckled at the question — earlier this week when brushing off a reporter’s question as to whether a killing like the 2018 assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi could happen again.

This is the same president who, during a state visit last week, gave a friendly fist bump to Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country’s de facto ruler and the man Biden’s own government says gave the OK for the killing.

It is a long way from the Biden who, while campaigning for president, promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for Khashoggi’s brutal slaying.

“The fist bump between President Biden and Mohammed bin Salman was worse than a handshake — it was shameful,” Washington Post Publisher Fred Ryan said in a statement. “It projected a level of intimacy and comfort that delivers to MBS the unwarranted redemption he has been desperately seeking.”

It’s a far cry from “pariah.”

The congenial meeting between the two heads of state came during a larger trip where Biden was attempting to reassert American influence in the region in the post-Trump era. It is certainly an important goal, especially as U.S. rivals Russia and China have made recent inroads in the Middle East, and as gas prices hover around the $5 mark.

But those goals must be weighed against the United States’ commitment to human rights. We would do well to remember the circumstances of Khashoggi’s murder.

Khashoggi, who had written critically about bin Salman, went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to collect the necessary documents to marry his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz. It was the last time he was seen alive.

Turkish officials said Khashoggi was killed and dismembered with a bone saw inside the consulate by a team of Saudi agents, including men who worked directly for the crown prince. Khashoggi’s remains have yet to be found.

Western intelligence agencies and the U.S. Congress said the assassination could not have been pulled off without bin Salman’s knowledge.

This is the man with whom the president shared a bro-ish fist bump. In the years since the killing, bin Salman has tried desperately to help his country regain its footing on the world stage. With a single gesture, Biden gave him that for which he was yearning.

It should be seen as an outrage by those who hold the First Amendment dear. Khasoggi was a U.S. resident working for an American newspaper.

“It is now the case that censorship anywhere is censorship everywhere. And that certainly applies in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi,” Lee C. Bollinger, the president of Columbia University and a Pulitzer Prize board member, said in 2019, the year after the journalist’s death.

“If you just cared or looked at it from the standpoint of freedom of speech and press in the United States, just from the standpoint of the First Amendment, he was murdered in significant part because of his exercise of First Amendment rights in the United States, through the things he said and he wrote, especially in the Washington Post,” Bollinger continued.

Biden’s friendly gesture also makes things more dangerous for Saudi dissidents.

“We as Saudi activists harmed by MBS feel betrayed by Biden,” Abdullah al Odah, the son of a jailed cleric, wrote on Twitter.

It’s long past time for the president to be addressing such “silly” questions.

—The Salem News