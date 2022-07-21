 Skip to content

Man taken into custody after arson incident at…

Thursday, July 21st 2022

Man taken into custody after arson incident at Boulder’s Flatiron Elementary

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder police have taken a man into custody after he reportedly lit a sheet on fire outside Flatirons Elementary School.

Police responded to the school, 1150 Seventh St., at about 9 a.m. Thursday and were able to put out the fire.

Police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said the man ran from police after they tried to speak with him. Officers were able to apprehend the man, and he was taken to a hospital.

Waugh said charges are pending.

Flatirons Elementary was briefly placed on secure status during the incident.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

