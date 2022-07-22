 Skip to content

Brady Russell represents CU Buffs on Mackey…

95°F
Friday, July 22nd 2022

Brady Russell represents CU Buffs on Mackey Award preseason watch list

Senior tight end expecting big season

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Once again, Brady Russell will enter the season as one of the top tight ends to watch during the 2022 campaign.

The Colorado Buffaloes and their fans hope this year’s offense allows Russell to remain in that conversation deep into the season.

On Friday, Russell was one of 54 players across the nation named to the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award, presented annually to the top tight end in FCS-level college football.

It is the second consecutive year Russell has landed on the Mackey preseason watch list, though last year’s honor ultimately went to Colorado State’s Trey McBride. Colorado’s anemic offense did little to bolster Russell’s chances last season, as he eventually finished with 25 catches for 307 yards without a touchdown.

Russell played just one full game during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, recording five receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown in an opening win against UCLA, but he suffered a season-ending injury the following week at Stanford. In 2019, following the departure of the tight end-averse passing scheme of former head coach Mike MacIntyre, Russell’s 23 receptions (for 221 yards and two touchdowns) topped the number of receptions by CU tight ends over the previous three seasons combined.

The nephew of former CU All-American linebacker Matt Russell, Brady Russell enters the 2022 season ranked 48th all-time in program history in receptions (58) and 61st in receiving yards (646).

Pat Rooney | Sports Writer

Pat Rooney has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2011 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2015.

