Cherry Creek lineman Hank Zilinskas commits to…

Friday, July 22nd 2022

SportsCollege Sports

Cherry Creek lineman Hank Zilinskas commits to CU Buffs

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Another protege of former Colorado star Dave Logan is headed to Boulder.

On Thursday night, Cherry Creek two-way lineman Hank Zilinskas announced via social media accounts his commitment to the Buffaloes football program. Zilinskas becomes the 16th pledge for the Buffs for the class of 2023.

Zilinskas was a CHSAA first team All-State selection last fall as a defensive lineman while helping to lead Cherry Creek, coached by Logan, to its second consecutive Class 5A state title. The 6-foot-3, 274-pound Zilinskas will join a list of Cherry Creek football alums on the CU roster that currently includes receiver Chase Penry, running back Jayle Stacks, and cornerback Mac Willis. Former Cherry Creek quarterback Julian Hammond III also is a guard on the CU men’s basketball team.

The full statement released by Zilinskas can be read here.

Pat Rooney | Sports Writer

Pat Rooney has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2011 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2015.

