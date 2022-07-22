CU regents weigh impact of declining birth rate on higher education

While evaluating the future of higher education, University of Colorado Board of Regents recently posed two questions: Is the four-campus system pushing itself enough to meet its goals, and who should it attract as projected high school graduation rates decline?

The CU Board of Regents spent July 15 — the last day at their summer retreat — breezing through a discussion on its strategic plan in an effort to beat the rainy weather in Gateway, a five-hour trek from Boulder.

Since the regents last update, the campuses have revised some of their 2026 goals. One key goal discussed July 15 was improving retention rates.

In fiscal year 2021, CU Boulder achieved a 57.8% four-year graduation rate for first-time incoming students. Its original goal for fiscal year 2026 was a retention rate of 62% for the same incoming cohort. Now, its updated plan is to increase that rate by 1 percentage point.

During the presentation, CU regent Jack Kroll questioned whether the metrics are goals or aspirations.

“Are we really pushing ourselves? he asked. “Are we trying to run a mile in under 4 minutes or under 8? It’s a little bit different.”

President Todd Saliman said increasing retention rates is a top priority.

“We are busting our butts to try to improve graduation retention rates,” he said.

But regent Glen Gallegos said it’s hard for the university to ask the public to vote for anything without having real results to show.

“We have to see results,” Gallegos said. “I don’t know if we have 5 to 7 years for results. We are measuring, we are working on things, but we have to see results. There’s got to be measures that move us forward. Otherwise we are kicking the can down the road.”

Saliman said the university’s strategic plan directs the system’s focus, but it is still possible the campuses will surpass their goals.

“I would love nothing more than to overperform in this area,” he said. “It’s important to measure a goal, but I want our real effort to go toward achieving it.”

During the same year the CU regents hope to achieve new strategic plan goals, high school graduation rates are expected to peak. The upward trend is expected to end, according to officials with consulting firm Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education.

WICHE, which has been tracking and forecasting trends related to higher education for 40 years, presented data looking at future U.S. high school graduation rates.

The data WICHE presented was from 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, said Peace Bransberger, a senior research analyst with WICHE. She said WICHE doesn’t quite know how COVID-19 will affect data for high school graduation rates due to the influx of homeschooling over the past two years.

In 2026, U.S. high school graduation rates are expected to peak at about 3.9 million graduates. After that, the curve slopes downward.

The main driver of the decrease: lower birth rates.

“There’s hasn’t been any real resumption in birth rate trends at the level that existed prior to the great recession,” Bransberger said.

While the overall percent of high school graduates, a group largely made up of white students, is projected to decline across the U.S., the number of students of color graduating is expected to grow. Universities can tap those populations in an effort to mitigate the overall trend, Bransberger said.

The number of Hispanic high school graduates in Colorado is expected to level off after 2026, but unlike the white population, it will not shrink. Although the Black high school population is smaller in Colorado than other states, it is projected to grow by 11% over the next 15 years. The number of students who identify as Asian or Pacific Islander is projected to grow by 33%, and the percentage of students who identify as two or more races is expected to increase by 64%.

“The quicker you can actually serve students of color, the better chance to mitigate the really strong contraction of the majority population,” Bransberger said.

During the presentation, Gallegos questioned whether the university should narrow its scope to focus on attracting students who can afford to attend college as the competition to attract students increases.

“I think that’s a decision we need to reach as a university as opposed to recruiting, recruiting, recruiting,” he said. “A lot of those kids maybe shouldn’t come to a university. If they can’t afford to come, can we afford to pay for them? I’m not saying shut the doors, but what can we afford to pay with regard to welfare for these kids.”

Saliman acknowledged Gallegos’ concerns, adding that state funding has been a barrier for higher education institutions for years because of the state’s ranking of 45th in the U.S. for financial aid allocated to colleges.

“It puts more pressure on an institution to figure out what we can afford to do,” he said. “One of the things we talked about before is 40% of Colorado’s high school graduates don’t seek a post-secondary … education. We don’t know how many of those folks would qualify to get into CU, but my guess is a chunk of them would. As we talked about our work going forward and serving the people of Colorado, that could more than compensate for this.”