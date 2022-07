A herd of goats grazes on weeds and grasses at Harlow Platts Community Park, 1360 Gillaspie Drive in Boulder, on Wednesday. A Meet and Bleat will be from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, July 24 to allow community members to visit with the goats, take photos and pet them. The goats will be at various locations for weed management at the park until mid-August, according to a city news release. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)