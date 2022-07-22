 Skip to content

Pickleball Boulder to host tournament this weekend

Friday, July 22nd 2022

Pickleball Boulder has announced it is hosting a pickleball tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend’s “Threes” tournament is for players who are USAPA rated in the threes (3.0 – 3.75). Players enter the tournament solo and will be randomly assigned to a different partner each game. Additionally, the top three finishers in each category — men’s, women’s and mixed doubles — will win prizes.

The women’s and mixed doubles categories are already sold out, highlighting “a great need and interest in pickleball in Boulder,” according to Mark Phillips, Tournament Director for Pickleball Boulder. Open spots still remain in the men’s category.

This weekend’s schedule is tentative and subject to change. Currently, the women’s and mixed doubles events are scheduled on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., respectively, at the North Boulder Recreation Center at 3170 Broadway. The men’s event is set to take place on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the South Boulder Recreation Center at 1360 Gillaspie Drive. Players can learn more, sign up or join the waitlist for full events at pickleballboulder.godaddysites.com/.

A tournament that had been scheduled for last weekend was canceled.

Amber Carlson

