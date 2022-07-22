 Skip to content

Friday, July 22nd 2022

Recovery navigators for Marshall Fire survivors available starting Monday

Boulder County residents impacted by last year’s Marshall Fire can begin meeting with recovery navigators on Monday.

This free service, offered through the Navigating Disaster for Boulder County program, will offer short-and long-term support, either in-person or virtual, to help residents navigate the recovery and rebuilding process, according to a Boulder County news release.

The navigators can provide a range of support, including referrals to legal and insurance providers; comprehensive recovery planning resources; financial resources; and mental health services.

Further, the navigators will assist residents with applications for available rebuilding funds for fire-destroyed homes, the release notes.

No walk-ins are available at this time. To make an appointment call 303-446-7782 or email NavigatingDisasterBOCO@lfsrm.org. In-person services are located at 717 Main St., in Louisville.

The program is funded by Boulder County and the Community Foundation of Boulder County’s wildfire fund. Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains is administering the program.

Deborah Swearingen

