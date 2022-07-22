Week in Art: Nature photography by Scott Dorman in Estes, new travel exhibit kicks off at the Dairy in Boulder

Week in art

“Traveling Exhibition” launches at the Dairy this weekend with a reception 5-8 p.m. Friday. Exploring human desire to travel, the exhibit also reflects on the artists’ personal experiences of wonder. It features pieces by Amy Guion Clay, Caroline Douglas, Louise Grauer, Kristen Snedeker and Adventure Painting. Exhibit is up through Sept. 17; Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; thedairy.org.

“The Beauty Of The Natural World Through My Lens,” featuring landscape and nature photography by Scott Dorman, is new this weekend at Art Center of Estes Park. It will be on display through Aug. 23; 517 Big Thompson Ave., Estes Park; artcenterofestes.com.

Boulder area

15th Street Gallery: Featuring work by Boston artist Nancy Simonds and Denver artist Tony Ortega; open by appointment only; 1708 15th St., Boulder; 303-447-2841; 15thstreetgalleryboulder.com

Ana’s Art Gallery: Art from local, African and Caribbean artists; noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 1100 Spruce St., Boulder; anasartgallery.com

Art and Soul Gallery: Hanging fringe works by Beth Naumann; 10 a.m-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; 1615 Pearl St., Boulder; artandsoulboulder.com

Art Parts: Non-profit creative reuse center; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 3080 Valmont St., Boulder; artpartsboulder.org

Art Source International: Antique maps, prints and vintage posters; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; 1237 Pearl St., Boulder; artsourceinternational.com.

Black Lab Sports: “Breakout,” by local painter Will Day, through Aug. 16; 3550 Frontier Ave., suite D, Boulder; willdayart.com.

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art: “Grossly Affectionate,” seven artists challenge binaries; “Deep End,” Sofie Ramos uses abandoned objects for stop-motion animations; both on display through Sept. 5; “El movimiento sigue,” Los Seis de Boulder sculpture by Jasmine Baetz, through Oct. 23; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 1750 13th St., Boulder; 303-443-2122; bmoca.org.

BMoCA at Frasier: “Shifts Over Time,” works from Belgin Yucelen, through Oct. 9; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 350 Ponca Place, Boulder; bmoca.org.

Canyon Theater and Gallery: “Bird’s Eye View,” a youth collaboration with OSMP capturing local birds, through July 31; “Library Inspired,” staff art show inspired by library collections; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday; Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; boulderlibrary.org/exhibits.

The Collective Community Arts Center: “Ishin Denshin: Transmissions from the Heart,” Japanese Arts Network shares unique voices of Colorado artists, through July 31; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, closed Sunday-Monday; 201 N. Public Road, Lafayette; lafayetteco.gov.

The Crowd Collective: “Whispers,” a solo show of 2D and 3D mixed-media paintings by Noelle Miller, through July 23; open by appointment; 4939 N. Broadway #58, Boulder; thecrowdboulder.com.

Dairy Arts Center: “Snapshots of Black History Month,” digital illustrations from a drawing challenge; “Nested Rhomboids,” woven sculpture by Jodi Stuart; “Outlandish Redux,” works by Natascha Seideneck; “Dark Side of the Moon,” mixed-media sculpture by Autumn T. Thomas, all up through September; 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; 303-440-7826; thedairy.org.

East Window, East Window South: “Two Spirit Lakota,” photography by Magdalena Wosinska, through July 28; “Disgust: unhealthy practices,” South exhibit features more than 100 writers and artists in a collab that was made into a book; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, South by appointment; 4949 Broadway, Boulder; eastwindow.org.

Eldorado Springs Art Center: Art gallery and sculpture garden in the foothills; 8 Chesebro Way, Eldorado Springs; 303-378-0454; eldoradospringsartcenter.com.

The Gallery at Bus Stop: “Bird Song,” group show featuring three area artists, through July 30; 6-9 p.m. first Fridays, noon-4 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment; 4895 N. Broadway, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org.

HiFi Jones Studio & Gallery: Jonathan Hanst’s pop-culture art mashups made from reclaimed vinyl and books; 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday or by appointment; 209 E. Simpson St., Lafayette; hifijones.com.

Louisville Art Association: “Everyday Beauty,” the LAA’s 2022 member art show and sale, through July 31, on display at East Simpson Coffee Company, 414 E. Simpson St., Lafayette; 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; louisvilleartassociation.org.

Museum of Boulder: “Blue Line: Drawings Celebrating Life on the Boulder Foothills,” Vanee Srikijkarn’s pen-and-ink drawings, through Aug. 2; “Racism and Discrimination at the Lafayette Swimming Pool,” the fight for Latinx civil rights in the 1930s, through Aug. 14; “Voces Vivas,” explores county’s Latino heritage, through Feb. 26; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closed Tuesdays; 2205 Broadway, Boulder; museumofboulder.org.

Naropa University Art Galleries: Nalanda Campus, 6287 Arapahoe Ave.: Cube Gallery has local and international artists; Nalanda Gallery hosts guest artists and student exhibitions, Lounge Gallery operated by students. Arapahoe Campus, 2130 Arapahoe Ave.: Lincoln Gallery features local and regional artists. Paramita Campus, 3285 30th St.: Paramita Gallery has works in all media by regional artists; all open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; bit.ly/naropaart

NoBo Art Center: “NoBo Artist Reunion,” featuring art from Anne Gifford, Carol Kozlowski, Astrid Paustian, Marianne Weingroff and Masumi Yoneyama, through July; 6-9 p.m. Fridays, noon-4 p.m. Saturdays; 4929 Broadway, #E, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org/nobo-art-center.

Particulars Art Gallery: “Student Art Show,” gallery’s student art on display through August; noon-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 401 S. Public Road, Lafayette; particularsart.com.

Phil Lewis Art: From T-shirts to custom snowboards and prints to laser engraving, the visionary artists’ work is on display and for sale; 2034 Pearl St., Unit 102, Boulder; phillewisart.com

R Gallery: “Mountains & Rivers” features art of every medium, through Aug. 21; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Monday; 2027 Broadway, Boulder; 303-447-2841; rgallery.art.

Rembrandt Yard: Aboriginal, local and national art; call for hours; 1301 Spruce St., Boulder; 303-301-2972; rembrandtyard.com

Shark’s Ink: Renowned printmaking studio and gallery with more than 160 national artist collaborations since 1976; 550 Blue Mountain Road, Lyons; 303-823-9190; sharksink.com

SmithKlein Gallery: Works by California artist Peter Burega on display through July 29; noon-5 p.m. daily; 1116 Pearl St., Boulder; smithklein.com.

CU Art Museum: “Lasting Impressions,” the museum’s collection of American prints acquired as early as 1940, through June 2023; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 1085 18th St., Boulder; cuartmuseum.colorado.edu.

University of Colorado Museum of Natural History: “Unearthed: Ancient Life in Boulder Valley,” collection of dozens of stone tools found in 2008; “Antarctica: More than Meets the Eye,” research finds from dry valleys, BioLounge; “Frozen in Time,” artifacts uncovered from melting ice, Anthropology Hall; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; University of Colorado Henderson Building, 15th and Broadway, Boulder; colorado.edu

Longmont area

Firehouse Art Center: “Palimpsest,” solo exhibit from Clara Nulty examines space between perception and memory, through Sept. 4; noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org.

The Great Frame Up: “All Dressed Up And Nowhere To Go,” a juried show that has more than 100 pieces of art on display, through Aug. 5; 430 Main St., Longmont; longmont.thegreatframeup.com.

Longmont Museum: “Tipi to Tiny House: Hands-on Homebuilding,” family-friendly exhibit looks at homes from Colorado’s history, through Jan. 8; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday; 400 Quail Road, Longmont; longmontmuseum.org.

Osmosis Gallery: “A Luminous Life,” new works by Karen Gillis Taylor; “Why Not Niwot?” group show capturing the town, winning piece to be announced in September; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 290 Second Ave., Niwot; osmosisartgallery.com.

Walnut Gallery: Features work from more than 50 artists in a wide range of media; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, and open by appointment; 364 Main St., Longmont; thewalnutgallery.com.

Northern Colorado

Artworks: “The Tip of the Tongue,” encaustic drawings by Anne Feller; “Wrong Side of the Tracks,” a metal exhibition inspired by the railroad; both up through Sept. 24; 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday; 310 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland; artworksloveland.org

Columbine Gallery: More than 800 National Sculpture Guild pieces adorn a garden with local paintings on display inside; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 2683 N. Taft Ave., Loveland; columbinegallery.com

Independence Gallery: Gallery and framing shop features art from local artists; 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 233 E. 4th St., Loveland; independencegallery.com

Lincoln Gallery: New works on display; gallery open noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 429 Lincoln Ave., Loveland; ​​970-663-2407; lincolngallery.com

Lone Tree Antiques and Fine Art Gallery: “100 Years of Fine Art: Estes Park, Colorado” features 30 works from prominent artists, through July 29; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, or by appointment; 115 1st St., Eaton; lonetreeantiques.com.

Loveland Museum: “Tame your Marmots,” painting and sculpture by Tammi Brazee; “Become a Leaf on a River — A Journey Through Life,” mixed-media photo images combined with text by Ronda Stone; through Aug. 28; “Audubon’s Quadrupeds,” famed bird painter’s works of four-footed mammals, through Sept. 4; “Pyrography-Painting with Heat,” nature works from Julie Bender, through Sept. 25; “Nurture: Bird Houses & Feeders as Sculpture,” group show, through Oct. 26; “Beneath the Bird Feeder,” bird photography by Carla Rhodes, through Oct. 16; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland; lovelandmuseumgallery.org

Did we miss your exhibit? Please email features@prairiemountainmedia.com with “art listings” in the subject line.