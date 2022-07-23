Boulder IT firm Altitude Integrations bought by California’s Xceptional Networks

Altitude Integrations, the trade name information-technology company Ramberg Group LLC adopted in 2019 with the acquisition of Boulder’s iSupportU LLC, has itself been acquired by San Diego-based managed-IT services company Xceptional Networks Inc.

Terms of the deal, Xceptional’s first acquisition, were not disclosed.

Altitude’s specialties include cloud integration, security solutions and delivering information-technology support to scaling and established organizations.

“This is the beginning of a new era for both organizations, and we are excited for our clients, employees, partners, and shareholders,” Xceptional CEO Chris McKewon said in a statement. “Altitude Integrations and Xceptional share the same values, beliefs, and commitment to customer satisfaction and value creation.”

In an email to BizWest, Xceptional chief operating and finance officer Danielle Carpenter said, “Xceptional intends to maintain a staff and center of operations in the Boulder area. Altitude previously leveraged partners for some of its administrative functions, such as finance and human resources, and these will now be handled by Xceptional’s corporate office, however we plan to maintain and expand our technical staff in Colorado.”

Xceptional said in a news release that Altitude Integrations will operate independently under the banner of “an Xceptional Company” for the “foreseeable future while both organizations focus on integrating and expanding their collective portfolios, capabilities, and teams over the next 12 months.”

