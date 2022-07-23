Letters to the editor: Congressional arrests should be covered; EPA regulations are overbearing; invest in childcare; ban loud, smelly pollutants

Fred Rubin: News coverage: Congressional arrests should be covered

July 19, 2022, was a very sad day in American history. Thirty-four people were arrested by the Capitol Police outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Of those arrested, 16 were members of Congress.

Now if your only news source is the Daily Camera you wouldn’t know this happened. The Camera is allegedly a newspaper, and certainly 16 members of Congress being arrested would be considered news by most people. So one has to ask why it wasn’t reported by the Camera. Could it be that these arrested Congress members were all Democrats?

Imagine if those that were arrested had been Republicans. It would be a banner headline and there would be cries for a July 19 investigation! The Camera, CNN and MSNBC would all be asking for those Republicans to resign in disgrace. “What an affront to our co-equal tradition of government,” they would scream.

This is just one more example of why We the People rank newspapers in the bottom third of trusted American institutions, with, wait for it, Congress coming in dead last.

Fred Rubin, Boulder

Dave Larison: EPA: Emissions regulations are too overbearing

Historically improved Front Range ozone levels serve as a prime example of why current Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations are much too overbearing to the detriment of both industry and the general public.

Denver used to exceed ground-level 8-hr ozone averages of 300 parts per billion (ppb) on the worst days of the brown cloud era 50 years ago.

Today, through proper industrial regulations and vehicle emissions testing, summer air quality on ozone-prone days has admirably lowered to 8-hour averages of near 80 ppb.

Never satisfied, in 2015, the politically-charged EPA instituted an exceptionally rigid 8-hour ozone health standard of 70 ppb and is threatening to move Denver into a “Severe Violator” classification. What about when Denver was once at 300 ppb ozone levels? How did we ever survive?

Ozone at 70 ppb has potential harm only to a very small, sensitive portion of the population and should not be used to trigger frequent Ozone Action Alert days that result in a cry-wolf situation for the general public.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment would be wise to more discretionally use its air quality alerts for days that truly do impact all of the public, such as when visibility is poor or when particulates from forest fire smoke are in the air.

Dave Larison, Longmont

Bob Norris: Childcare: Investing in care is investment in the community

We have known for a long time that there’s a shortage of childcare in Longmont. We have known that this impacts low-income and minority families to the greatest extent.

We have known that businesses have been impacted if they can’t find employees because childcare is not available.

We have known that family income is impacted when one of the breadwinners has to stay home with children when both parents would rather work.

Recent reports have shown that while millions more people are back at work, women are not part of this recovery. The reason is they cannot find childcare.

There are many reasons why we should invest in childcare. This investment would have a substantial return on investment.

Bob Norris, Longmont

John Cooper: Leaf blowers: Ban loud and smelly pollutants

Gas Leaf blowers pollute the atmosphere with carbon dioxide and so contribute to climate change. They destroy the peace and quiet of residential neighborhoods, and the noise and smell make walking by unpleasant.

Why can’t they be banned in Boulder? I believe that they are being banned in California.

Am I the only one fed up with how they are spoiling our summer?

John Cooper, Boulder