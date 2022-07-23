Letters to the editor: Evil can grow in cracks of our apathy; information key to repurposing airport land; bring back Y route stops; help those in need during heat wave;

Christopher Schweitzer: Authoritarianism: Evil can grow in cracks of our apathy

“Evil doesn’t die. It grows back through the cracks of our apathy.” That disturbingly profound comment was by Garry Kasparov the Russian-born world chess champion. Kasparov had to flee his homeland as severe authoritarianism “grew back” with the despotic power of Stalin bearing the face of Vladimir Putin. We’ve never had an American Stalin, but, in my opinion, a Trump version 2.0 could likely be the start of a long season of oligarchic tyranny. What grim choke weeds of intolerance have grown through the cracks of our cultural apathy? Perhaps pandemics and climatic crises have sapped the collective storehouse of emotional energy. Yet there seems to be no apparent apathy among the Trump legions. Shakespeare would have enthusiastically employed his quill to write a gut-wrenching tragedy about the wily evil allowed to grow out through our cracked cultural heritage.

Christopher Schweitzer, Boulder

Anne Wilson: Boulder Airport: Accurate information key to repurposing land

While Jan Burton’s piece in the Camera from May about preserving Boulder Airport (BDU) has several problems, here is one in particular: Burton claims that if airport land was repurposed, the FAA would require reimbursement of $100 million.

Rather than speculation, consider actual data provided by city staff on FAA subsidies listed in a March 3, 2018, memorandum from city staff titled, “Debt Analysis … Including Repayment of Airport Projects and Properties…” which is public information.

If the BDU land was repurposed, the city would need to return unused grant funding. In 2018, the prorated amount was estimated to total $2.9 million. FAA records show BDU has taken around $5 million in subsidies since then.

Separately, FAA subsidies purchased 49 acres of land. (The city owns the balance of roughly 133 acres.) If Boulder were to repurpose that parcel, it would need to be sold at market value and the proceeds given to the FAA. The report assumed a valuation of $2.2 million per acre, for $106 million total.

Thus, if those acres are sold to a third party for development there is no cost to the city.

Only if Boulder buys those acres would there be a $100 million-plus cost. However, the city would gain a precious asset that could generate income in perpetuity, would likely appreciate, and could help achieve city climate and equity goals.

Alternatively, the entire acreage could be sold and Boulder would earn millions.

I believe it is irresponsible to lead people to believe the city would owe $100 million and get nothing in return. I sincerely hope the City Council is using due diligence in gathering accurate information about airport repurposing rather than relying on rumors from parties that have personal interests in BDU.

Anne Wilson, Boulder

Molly Hardman: Lyons Flyer: Bring back Y route stops

I was so pleased to read the Daily Camera article in June announcing the start of the Lyons Flyer bus service to replace the Y-route that RTD used to run between Lyons and Boulder. Unfortunately, staff at Boulder County have chosen to exclude the option of boarding or exiting the bus at most of the previous stops along the RTD Y route. There are now no stops for at least a 5-mile stretch from U.S. 36 and Highway 66 to south of Nelson Road. I don’t understand this short-sighted decision to completely exclude those of us who were previously able to take the Y route to and from Boulder. The only way I could take the Lyons Flyer into Boulder now would be to first drive into Lyons — or walk 2-3 miles to the nearest Lyons Flyer stop. I am fortunate enough to be able to work remotely post-pandemic, however it sure would be nice to save a car ride on the days that I do need to be in Boulder.

I urge the Boulder County Commissioners to consider reinstating the old Y route stops.

Molly Hardman, Longmont

Denise Fazio: Giving: Remember people in need during heat wave

Given the pandemic — and my health issues and age — I am rarely out and about. But today I had to go to the bank. On the way, I passed a person who was trying to protect himself from the sun by creating a tent with his blanket and his cart. While such an arrangement might protect him from getting a sunburn, it does not protect him (or anyone else) from 100-degree temperatures and the risk of heatstroke.

Presumably many of us are sitting comfortably in our air-conditioned homes and places of business today. Please, if you are able, consider donating to a reputable, local non-profit that is trying to help those among us who are homeless. Any amount can make a difference; if each of us can give just a little (e.g., forgo one latte or a single ice cream cone), it adds up.

In Longmont, H.O.P.E. (720-494-4673) has been out distributing water and ice. Presently they need non-perishable food items (e.g., cans of tuna with a pull-top lid), as well as men’s boxers (sizes M and L) and deodorant for men and women.

Denise Fazio, Longmont