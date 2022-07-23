 Skip to content

Savita Ginde named Boulder Valley Women’s Health Center chief executive and medical officer

Savita Ginde is the new chief executive officer and chief medical officer at Boulder Valley Women’s Health Center. (Courtesy photo)
By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Savita Ginde has been named the new chief executive officer and chief medical officer at Boulder Valley Women’s Health Center, the first abortion clinic in Colorado.

Before being formally brought on staff, Ginde worked with the center as the interim healthcare strategy executive. She also served for 14 years as the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.

She said she’s excited to be in the position to lead the organization forward during a time of uncertainty when health care providers in Colorado — where abortion access is codified — are coming to terms with what reproductive health care will look like following the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade.

“I’m proud,” she said. “I’m so excited to be here and take this on and get us prepared and make us strong and accessible to all the patients that are going to be seeking care from us.”

The new role entails working with community partners as well as building a good internal team with a solid vision and strategy for the future, Ginde said.

“It’s a lot,” she said. “But it’s a lot of exciting work.”

