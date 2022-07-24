Letters to the editor: Inflation is temporary, climate change is forever; candidates note of court’s approval rating; health care is most pressing need; hats off to BPD

Michael Clinton: Environment: Inflation is temporary, climate change is forever

In 1967’s “Cool Hand Luke” the famous character actor Strother Martin delivered the famous line, “What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.” That’s what I see now between our politicians and the American people. The Republican Party is eroding democracy and the Democratic Party seems detached from the problems of average Americans. That’s a real problem because inflated prices are consuming the country. And because of this, nobody is interested in addressing the world’s most pressing problem: climate change. Inflation is temporary. Climate change is forever. Check out NASA’s climate change evidence for more information.

Michael Clinton, Longmont

Lynne Popkowski: Elections: Candidates take note of Supreme Court’s approval rating

John Kellner, district attorney for JD18 and Republican candidate for Colorado Attorney General, mimics his party’s tactic of fearmongering by comparing Denver to the dystopian world of Mad Max and hoping that it will draw people to the polls in November. Yes, crime and fentanyl are issues that should not be ignored. The legislature has taken steps to address it, and it is job number one for a District Attorney. So I’m sure he will get on it.

Meanwhile, as far as I know, Mr. Kellner has not said one word about the Supreme Court’s latest decisions, specifically those that strip women’s reproductive rights and that further endanger our planet.

Thus far, he has not affirmed that he will defend Colorado’s Reproductive Health Equity Act, which was signed into law this year. Defending our state’s laws is job number one for an attorney general, as well as protecting our air, land and water. What are Mr. Kellner’s plans to counteract the limitations on the EPA’s authority to regulate carbon emissions? We know all too well what havoc climate change has wrought in Colorado.

The Supreme Court’s approval ratings have taken a nosedive since its new configuration, and it is these recent decisions that will draw voters to the polls.

Candidates would be wise to take note.

Lynne Popkowski, Littleton

Diane Schwemm: Abortion: There is no more pressing need than health care

A letter from earlier this month expressed my concern regarding the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling that Camera readers were misinformed. The letter is correct to point out that the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs does not outlaw abortion. However, by returning the issue to the states, abortion will in fact soon be outlawed in potentially a majority of states, and so we do indeed have every reason to be outraged, panicked and more. If Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg were still sitting on the court, it’s impossible to imagine she’d have joined a majority decision overturning Roe, despite having observed in the past that there were flaws in Roe’s reasoning. In his concurring opinion, Chief Justice Roberts stated that the case could (and possibly should) have been decided without overturning Roe. Dobbs is, I think, the first time in the history of the court that a constitutionally established right has been removed, and it was a right that had stood for nearly half a century — two generations of American citizens — and which had been confirmed by a later decision (Planned Parenthood v. Casey). It is a certainty that a future court will return to Dobbs and find it even more full of flaws than Roe.

So, where do we put our energy next? Abortion care is a subset of reproductive health care which is part of health care which should be a right of all humans living in the U.S. (A quick note for those tempted to dismiss the importance of reproductive health care: A typical girl in the U.S. begins menstruating when she’s between 8 and 14 years old. An 8-year-old is in 3rd grade. The reproductive period of a person’s life can be most of it, with menopause beginning between 45–55.) An individual’s right to receive health care should not be based on employment, state of residence, income level, biological sex or gender, age or any other factor. A right to health care was not established by the original Constitution because, as I understand it, there was no such thing as “health care” in the late 18th century. But it’s clear today that, in order to “promote the General Welfare” (preamble to the Constitution), there’s no more basic and pressing need. Though it’s devastating to think of the people deprived by their states of the right to make their own health care choices, I’m thankful to live in Colorado where the right to abortion is secure for now and look forward to freeway signs similar to some that have gone up in Illinois: “Welcome to a state where abortion is safe and legal.”

Diane Schwemm, Boulder

Tim Crook: Boulder Police: Hats off to the good work

My hat is off to the Boulder Police Department for their use of non-lethal force in responding to a situation on Goss St. According to a Daily Camera article from June, police used a bean bag (don’t know how that works, but it was effective) and “shot” the suspect in the leg. This individual had been approaching the police with a knife, according to an affidavit. The subject went back into his apartment after being hit with the bean bag. After an hour of negotiation, the suspect surrendered. Many accounts out there of situations like this play out much differently, including lethally.

Thank you, Boulder PD, for your good work.

Tim Crook, Boulder