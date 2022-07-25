 Skip to content

Monday, July 25th 2022

Boulder Chamber announces 2022 Women Who Light the Community honorees

The Boulder Chamber on Monday announced the six honorees for its Women Who Light the Community awards, highlighting women who made significant and innovative contributions to the community by addressing meaningful business, nonprofit, education, arts and community needs. Each honoree was nominated by people within the community.

The winners comprise five Boulder-area business women and one student.

The business honorees are:

• Allison Billings, executive director for Impact on Education.

• Bhavna Chhabra, senior director of software engineering for Google.

• Deborah Malden, co-founder of Create Boulder.

• Adriana Paola Palacios, founder of Luna Cultura.

• Nancy Whiteman, CEO and co-founder of Wana Brands.

• Skyline High School student Diana Garcia will receive the Emerging Youth Award.

The awards ceremony will take place Sept. 29 at Lionsgate Event Center in Lafayette. Tickets are available at bit.ly/WWLTC2022.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

