 Skip to content

Local News |
Boulder County public hearing on transportation…

86°F
Monday, July 25th 2022

E-Edition

Local News

Local News |
Boulder County public hearing on transportation accessibility set for Thursday

By | newsroom@dailycamera.com | For the Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder’s Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing Thursday on the county’s ongoing plan for a more accessible set of transportation policies.

The hearing will take place virtually at 1 p.m., county officials announced in a press release Monday. It will conclude the planning process for the Mobility and Access for All Ages and Abilities transportation plan.

The MAAA is intended to improve “multimodal transportation access for individuals with disabilities, older adults, Spanish-speaking households, veterans, youth, and other populations with unique transportation needs and gaps,” the press release read. This plan will direct the county’s transportation policy as it pertains to individuals with special needs for the next five years.

Thursday’s public hearing will give community members the opportunity to ask questions and provide comments on the MAAA planning process.

Community members hoping to attend the meeting can access it via Zoom at  boco.org/BOCC-MAAAA. Viewers can send in questions and comments about the planning process to bouldercounty.wufoo.com/forms/zx64qjn1rv79cv/. The meeting will be posted to the county’s transportation planning YouTube channel for those who cannot attend.

Author

Talia Trashor Hart

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Who Has The Best Liquor Prices?

    Who has the best liquor prices in Boulder County? At Twin Peaks Liquor you get everyday prices that are 3...
  2. Stone Signage Adds Upscale Appeal

    Your business signage makes a first impression—so make it a good one. Artisan stone signage adds upscale appeal to your...
  3. 24-Hour Assisted Living Care

    AltaVita Assisted Living is the premier assisted living community in Longmont. They provide 24-hour assisted living care in an exceptional...
  4. A Tranquil Escape From The Hustle And Bustle

    Kimberly Court Apartments in South Boulder offers residents a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Residents...
  5. Complete Funeral And Cremation Services

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary has served thousands of Boulder County families to commemorate the lives of their departed loved ones....