Polaris Partners acquires Boulder-based Amplifire

A New York-based private-equity firm has sold Knowledge Factor Inc., a Boulder software-as-a-service company that provides cognitive science-based assessment, training and data analytics.

Leeds Equity Partners focuses on investing in knowledge industries. It sold Knowledge Factor, which operates as Amplifire, to Polaris Partners, a Boston-based equity firm.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Amplifire offers workforce training via an adaptive learning software platform that “enables individuals to learn faster, retain knowledge longer, and perform better,” according to a press release announcing the transaction. Amplifire focuses on customers in the health care, higher-education and corporate end-markets.

“We are fortunate to have had the opportunity to partner with the Amplifire team,” Jacques Galante, partner at Leeds Equity Partners, said in a statement. “We are proud of the growth and the high-impact, effective learning outcomes they have helped to drive across numerous organizations over the course of our partnership. We wish the team continued success as they build on their strong business foundation during Amplifire’s next chapter of growth.”

Canaccord Genuity served as financial adviser to Amplifire and Leeds Equity Partners.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.