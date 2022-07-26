 Skip to content

Local News |
Climber rescued after falling in Eldorado…

67°F
Tuesday, July 26th 2022

E-Edition

Local News

Local News |
Climber rescued after falling in Eldorado Canyon State Park

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Authorities rescued a 37-year-old Arizona man Monday who was climbing and fell 100 feet in Eldorado Canyon State Park, according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The sheriff’s office received a call about 1:10 p.m. about the climber who was injured on the upper Ruper route on the Red Garden Wall in the park.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Mountain View Fire Protection District responded to the call. Members of the rescue group rappelled from above down to the injured climber who was on the upper ramp. They then lowered the climber down to the lower ramp with a scree evacuation down to the trail, according to the news release.

The injured climber was then brought out to a waiting ambulance and was taken to Boulder Community Hospital by a Mountain View Fire Protection District ambulance. The extent of his injuries was not available late Monday.

The rescue took 7 and a half hours.

Author

Camera Staff

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Hot Dog! It’s Your Butcher, Frank

    Ever get the craving for a classic hot dog? You bet! You don’t have to go to the Windy City...
  2. Who Said Real Estate Was Easy?

    Who said real estate was easy? It must have been a Patrick Dolan client. Patrick’s goal is to educate clients...
  3. Small Business Banking Services In Wiggins

    High Plains Bank in Wiggins provides trusted small business banking services to help your business thrive. A merchant services account...
  4. Who Has The Best Liquor Prices?

    Who has the best liquor prices in Boulder County? At Twin Peaks Liquor you get everyday prices that are 3...
  5. Stone Signage Adds Upscale Appeal

    Your business signage makes a first impression—so make it a good one. Artisan stone signage adds upscale appeal to your...