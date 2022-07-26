Climber rescued after falling in Eldorado Canyon State Park

Authorities rescued a 37-year-old Arizona man Monday who was climbing and fell 100 feet in Eldorado Canyon State Park, according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The sheriff’s office received a call about 1:10 p.m. about the climber who was injured on the upper Ruper route on the Red Garden Wall in the park.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Mountain View Fire Protection District responded to the call. Members of the rescue group rappelled from above down to the injured climber who was on the upper ramp. They then lowered the climber down to the lower ramp with a scree evacuation down to the trail, according to the news release.

The injured climber was then brought out to a waiting ambulance and was taken to Boulder Community Hospital by a Mountain View Fire Protection District ambulance. The extent of his injuries was not available late Monday.

The rescue took 7 and a half hours.