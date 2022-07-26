Five CU Buffs receive preseason All-Pac-12 recognition

Five Colorado players received honorable mention for the preseason Pac-12 all-conference football team.
The team, selected by media who cover the Pac-12, was announced by the conference on Tuesday.
CU was the only team without any players on the first or second team. The other 11 teams all had at least one first-teamer and at least two on the first- or second-team.
For the Buffs, tackle Frank Fillip, defensive linemen Terrance Lang and Jalen Sami and safety Isaiah Lewis all received honorable mention. Cornerback Nikko Reed also received honorable mention as a return specialist.
Utah, the defending Pac-12 champion, and Southern California both had six first-team selections to lead the conference.
Three former Buffs were honored. Cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon (USC) and Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) both received second-team recognition, while receiver Brenden Rice (USC) earned honorable mention as a return specialist. All three transferred from CU last winter.
Preseason All-Pac-12 football team
1st team offense
QB – Caleb Williams, USC
RB – Zach Charbonnet, UCLA; Tavion Thomas, Utah
WR – Jordan Addison, USC; Mario Williams, USC
TE – Brant Kuithe, Utah
OL – T.J. Bass, Oregon; Braeden Daniels, Utah; Alex Forsyth, Oregon; Jaxson Kirkland, Washington; Andrew Vorhees, USC.
1st team defense
DL – Brandon Dorlus, Oregon; Van Fillinger, Utah; Ron Stone Jr., Washington State; Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
LB – Noah Sewell, Oregon; Jackson Sirmon, California; Omar Speights, Oregon State
DB – Cole Bishop, Utah; Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford; Clark Phillips III, Utah; Daniel Scott, California
1st team specialists
PK – Dean Janikowski, Washington State
P – Kyle Ostendorp, Arizona
AP/ST – Travis Dye, USC
Return specialist – D.J. Taylor, Arizona State
2nd team offense
QB – Cameron Rising, Utah
RB – Byron Cardwell, Oregon; Travis Dye, USC
WR – Jake Bobo, UCLA; Jacob Cowing, Arizona
TE – Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford
OL – Joshua Gray, Oregon State; LaDarius Henderson, Arizona State; Brandon Kipper, Oregon State; Sataoa Laumea, Utah; Brett Neilon, USC
2nd team defense
DL – Kyon Barrs, Arizona; Brett Johnson, California; Junior Tafuna, Utah; Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington
LB – Justin Flowe, Oregon; Darius Muasau, UCLA; Merlin Robertson, Arizona State
DB – Mekhi Blackmon, USC; Christian Gonzalez, Oregon; Jaydon Grant, Oregon State; Rejzhon Wright, Oregon State
2nd team specialists
PK – Camden Lewis, Oregon
P – Luke Loecher, Oregon State
AP/ST – Jack Colletto, Oregon State
Return specialist – Gary Bryant Jr., USC