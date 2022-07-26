 Skip to content

Five CU Buffs receive preseason All-Pac-12…

Tuesday, July 26th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

Five CU Buffs receive preseason All-Pac-12 recognition

University of Colorado Boulder’s Isaiah Lewis tries to get to Minnesota’s Mar’Keise Irving during the Colorado Minnesota NCAA football game on September 18, 2021. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Five Colorado players received honorable mention for the preseason Pac-12 all-conference football team.

The team, selected by media who cover the Pac-12, was announced by the conference on Tuesday.

CU was the only team without any players on the first or second team. The other 11 teams all had at least one first-teamer and at least two on the first- or second-team.

For the Buffs, tackle Frank Fillip, defensive linemen Terrance Lang and Jalen Sami and safety Isaiah Lewis all received honorable mention. Cornerback Nikko Reed also received honorable mention as a return specialist.

Utah, the defending Pac-12 champion, and Southern California both had six first-team selections to lead the conference.

Three former Buffs were honored. Cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon (USC) and Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) both received second-team recognition, while receiver Brenden Rice (USC) earned honorable mention as a return specialist. All three transferred from CU last winter.

Preseason All-Pac-12 football team

1st team offense

QB – Caleb Williams, USC

RB – Zach Charbonnet, UCLA; Tavion Thomas, Utah

WR – Jordan Addison, USC; Mario Williams, USC

TE – Brant Kuithe, Utah

OL – T.J. Bass, Oregon; Braeden Daniels, Utah; Alex Forsyth, Oregon; Jaxson Kirkland, Washington; Andrew Vorhees, USC.

1st team defense

DL – Brandon Dorlus, Oregon; Van Fillinger, Utah; Ron Stone Jr., Washington State; Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

LB – Noah Sewell, Oregon; Jackson Sirmon, California; Omar Speights, Oregon State

DB – Cole Bishop, Utah; Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford; Clark Phillips III, Utah; Daniel Scott, California

1st team specialists

PK – Dean Janikowski, Washington State

P – Kyle Ostendorp, Arizona

AP/ST – Travis Dye, USC

Return specialist – D.J. Taylor, Arizona State

2nd team offense

QB – Cameron Rising, Utah

RB – Byron Cardwell, Oregon; Travis Dye, USC

WR – Jake Bobo, UCLA; Jacob Cowing, Arizona

TE – Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford

OL – Joshua Gray, Oregon State; LaDarius Henderson, Arizona State; Brandon Kipper, Oregon State; Sataoa Laumea, Utah; Brett Neilon, USC

2nd team defense

DL – Kyon Barrs, Arizona; Brett Johnson, California; Junior Tafuna, Utah; Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

LB – Justin Flowe, Oregon; Darius Muasau, UCLA; Merlin Robertson, Arizona State

DB – Mekhi Blackmon, USC; Christian Gonzalez, Oregon; Jaydon Grant, Oregon State; Rejzhon Wright, Oregon State

2nd team specialists

PK – Camden Lewis, Oregon

P – Luke Loecher, Oregon State

AP/ST – Jack Colletto, Oregon State

Return specialist – Gary Bryant Jr., USC

