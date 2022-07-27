 Skip to content

Editorial: White House reassurance on recession…

Wednesday, July 27th 2022

Editorial: White House reassurance on recession should not be taken at its word

By | openforum@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Inflation, long downplayed by the administration as “transitory,” is running wild. Prices increased 9.1% for the year ending in June, further driving the Federal Reserve down a path of big interest rate hikes that must make up for lost time.

War in Ukraine and COVID-related global supply chain snarls have pushed prices higher. On Wednesday afternoon, in an attempt to cool down the economy and rein in inflation, the Fed raised interest rates by 0.75%. This expedited drive to discourage spending brings recession risk with it.

Heavily touted by President Biden, on the other hand, is America’s low, low unemployment rate — 3.6% in June. While it’s true that this is an anomaly, it’s no shield against economic downturn. (On top of that, successfully curbing inflation will likely weaken the labor market.)

The president delivered some gentle reassurance on the economy at a Monday news conference: “My hope is we go from this rapid growth to a steady growth, so we’ll see some (inflation) coming down. God willing, I don’t think we’re going to see a recession.”

Biden’s comments came at the beginning of a significant week for the economic fortune tellers of the world. On Tuesday, we learned that consumer confidence fell again in July, hitting the lowest level since February 2021.

On Thursday, what’s seen by some as a deciding number will be released: second-quarter gross domestic product. The economy shrank in the first quarter of this year. Most of the time, when GDP is negative for two consecutive quarters, it’s evidence of a recession. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among those arguing that this common “rule of thumb” is inapplicable at such an uncommon, murky time.

The official umpire of recessions in the U.S. is the National Bureau of Economic Research, which has been tracking peaks and troughs since 1854. Its definition is “a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months.” By that standard, the U.S. could be safe — officially — for some time yet.

We can join in the squabbling over semantics and odds, or we can look around at the state of things and see an abundance of unofficial “data points.”

Inflation has slowed spending in Colorado, leaving business leaders feeling pessimistic. According to a back-to-school fundraising campaign, 89% of families anticipate inflation impacting their school supply shopping. The price of food has pushed one local restaurant chain to add a value menu and led to decreased donations at local food banks. Even your local Walmart has been dinged by price-conscious shoppers’ retreat from spending.

Yellen has maintained broad agreement with Biden on the low likelihood of recession, brandishing the strength of the labor market as well as household balance sheets that are “generally in good shape.” Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, comparatively free from the need for political tiptoeing, told CNN on Monday “the great likelihood is that we will have a recession”.

By calling what’s ahead a “transition,” the Biden administration is playing it safe rather than prudent. Regular Americans should play it safe right now, too. Let’s not have the onset of the second recession in as many years take us by surprise.

—The Portland Press Herald

Author

Daily Camera Editorial

Daily Camera editorials are written on behalf of the Camera's editorial board. The editorial board members are opinion page editor Julie Marshall, publisher Al Manzi, Prairie Mountain Media news editor John Vahlenkamp, and wire editor Ronda Haskins. Editorial board members formulate opinions in discussions that strictly exclude reporters, other editors and every other member of the Camera staff. Camera editorials represent the opinion of the editorial board only. They do not represent the opinion of the newsroom, the advertising department or the Camera overall.

