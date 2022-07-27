Letters to the editor: Boulder showed up for neighbors in need; candidates should be asked about Jan. 6; record temps are new pattern; we must avoid nuclear war

Julia Woods: Food bank: Thank you for helping our neighbors in need

Earlier this month, our shelves in the food bank at Emergency Family Assistance Association (EFAA) were bare.

Anxieties ran high as it seemed we would not be able to provide food to the thousands of people in Boulder who rely on EFAA to meet their food needs. In response, we put out an urgent call-to-action to our Boulder community to donate food and host food drives — calls-to-action we reserve only for our greatest needs.

Presently, EFAA is seeing a higher weekly visitation to the food bank compared to the worst of the pandemic. The increased cost of living in our community, and our country, is hitting people hard. Low-income households are disproportionately feeling the squeeze as budgets are already primarily made up of essentials like groceries and gas. As prices for these items go up, it makes it harder for families to make ends meet and leaves them even more vulnerable to financial shocks.

So we called upon you, our neighbors, to show up for those in our community who are experiencing hunger and hardship. And you delivered in a truly amazing way.

Within a few short days, boxes from our Amazon Wishlist started overflowing on our doorstep. Several local coffee shops, fitness studios, apparel shops, schools and neighborhoods hosted food drives. Our phone lines and inboxes were flooded with messages from generous folks asking how they could lend a helping hand.

These efforts made a huge difference! Our Food Bank Manager now reports that he is optimistic that EFAA will have enough food to feed our community for the remainder of the month.

Hearing news like this makes me so grateful to live in such a caring community.

To our Boulder neighbors: thank you, thank you, thank you for your generosity, especially during these past few challenging years. As we find ourselves in a “new world” emerging from the pandemic, we know that the road to recovery will be a long one for our low-income neighbors, filled with new challenges like high costs of living, housing insecurity and stagnant wages. We hope that we can continue to count on you as we work to ensure that all of our neighbors have the resources they need to be financially stable and resilient.

Julia Woods, EFAA Communications Manager, Boulder

Deborah Irwin: Elections: All candidates should be asked about Jan. 6

There still seems to be widespread confusion about the 2020 election and its aftermath.

Misinformation campaigns and hyper-partisan news sources are helping fuel this confusion.

Voters everywhere would benefit from on-the-record answers from candidates about whether the 2020 election was conducted fairly, and whether the events of Jan. 6, 2020, at the U.S. Capitol were legitimate political discourse.

These questions should be asked of candidates at all levels and from all parties.

Knowing where a candidate stands on these two issues will be very helpful to voters as they make their decisions in this year’s elections.

Our democratic system of government works best when we can all agree on basic facts and form our own opinions based on those facts.

Deborah Irwin, Westminster

Marcia Rehn: Heatwave: Record-breaking temperatures are new pattern

As a gardener, I watch the weather reports very carefully. A few days ago, I watched a local broadcast report on the day’s high heat record, with a new spin. The broadcaster said that day’s high heat record was first set in 1881. That same record was broken in 2000. And broken again in 2009. And broken again in 2015. And broken again in 2022. Do you see the pattern in the heat records? When will we ever learn?

Marcia Rehn, Superior

Tom Mayer: Ukraine: Avoiding nuclear war should be global priority

How could a nuclear war begin? It could begin if other priorities override the imperative of avoiding nuclear war. This is exactly what is happening in the Ukraine War. The obsessions with punishing Russia and supporting the heroism of the Ukrainian people are overwhelming the imperative of avoiding nuclear.

Instead of encouraging a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine War, the United States is pouring more and more advanced weapons into Ukraine. Ukrainian military leaders hint that they are stockpiling weapons for an autumn offensive to retake Crimea. As far back as 2015, Russian leaders have said that, if necessary, they would put nuclear weapons on alert to defend Crimea.

Whatever happens in Ukraine is, in my opinion, of little consequence compared to the necessity of avoiding nuclear war. Moreover, I believe, the Ukrainian people would be far better off sacrificing some territory (Crimea and the Donbas) to halt the destruction of their country. If this sacrifice truly contradicts the wishes of the people involved, it could be reversed in the future.

In my opinion, Volodymyr Zelensky is a lousy political leader: more an actor than a true statesman. In the name of fearless nationalism, Zelensky is leading his people to death and destruction. The Russian attack on Ukraine is a criminal act, but all wars are basically crimes. Punishing Russia must not supersede the absolute necessity of preventing nuclear war. Otherwise, we are truly on the road to Armageddon.

Tom Mayer, Boulder