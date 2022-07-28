Boulder County coroner IDs woman found dead at Realization Point in suspected homicide case

A woman found dead at the Realization Point Trailhead in a suspected homicide case has been identified as Alexis Baca.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office did not say how old Baca was or where she lived in its press release Thursday.

The coroner’s office will conduct an investigation to determine cause and manner of death.

According to a release, dispatchers received a call at about 10:00 a.m. Sunday about a body near the Realization Point trailhead on Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks’ property.

First responders confirmed that there was a deceased woman near the trailhead, just off the road.

On Monday, officials said that, “After preliminary investigation, we suspect foul play and are investigating this death as a homicide.”

Investigators do believe the suspect or suspects knew Baca, and officials do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time. Officials have not publicly identified any persons of interest in the case, and there have been no arrests.

Anyone witnessed unusual activity near the Realization Point trailhead on Saturday night or early Sunday morning is asked to contact the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org.