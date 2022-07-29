 Skip to content

Friday, July 29th 2022

Boulder police debut new blotter, automated Twitter account

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The Boulder Police Department has debuted a new blotter that will post information about calls in the city.

Previously, a Boulder police civilian staff member would read each shift’s reports, research incidents, and type up the information for the blotter, which police said took hours to compile.

The updated crime blotter will share information and tweet out each incident on a new blotter Twitter account after the reports have been reviewed and approved by a supervisor.

“I’m incredibly proud of this additional layer of transparency we’ve created to share more information with our community,” Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement. “It’s right in line with the goals outlined in our new Master Plan. This new digital crime blotter was a direct result of our community members telling us they missed the old crime blotter and wanted more information about public safety incidents in their neighborhoods.”

Added Boulder Chief Innovation and Technology Officer Jennifer Douglas in a statement, “Enhancing public safety and increasing government transparency are cornerstones of our efforts to further the city’s mission of service excellence for an inspired future through technology.”

The new blotter comes a year after a new crime dashboard and calls for service portals created by the department. Unlike the crime dashboard, the blotter will provide a narrative about each event and only includes reports with a crime.

The new blotter can be found at bouldercolorado.gov/crime-dashboard, while the blotter can be found at twitter.com/BPDBlotter.

Boulder police will maintain its primary Twitter account, as the blotter account will not be monitored for responses.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

