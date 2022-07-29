Letters to the editor: Keep local elections local; abortion info is imperative; comic text is too small; democracy takes work; participate in climate action; delivery is getting worse

Marshall Thomas Metz: Voting: Keep local elections local

It’s safe to say that most Boulder residents want more not less control of our local elections. People who don’t vote in local elections aren’t very “local.” The switch to local elections during national election years only benefits the carpetbaggers and vote harvesters that have so negatively influenced our elections for decades. Keep what “local” we have and vote no on the switch.

Marshall Thomas Metz, Boulder

Annette Mainland and Elizabeth McClave: Abortion: Comprehensive info on services, access is necessary

The Supreme Court and the Dobbs decision have catalyzed the slow march back into the dark ages for childbearing people in this country. Those of us who believe a person should have the right to choose what happens with regards to their healthcare need to be fully informed. For the sake of people seeking abortion services, it’s essential to have access to information which provides all options and avenues to support the equity of care that people deserve. Recently, the Camera printed information related to access to abortion services in Boulder and left out two important providers: Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains Boulder Health Center (303.447.1040, www.plannedparenthood.org) and The Boulder Abortion Clinic (303.447.1361, www.drhern.com). As longtime abortion access advocates (and former Planned Parenthood employees), our hope is that our local media would be comprehensive in sharing this urgently necessary and important information. We hope for more complete coverage in the future.

Annette Mainland and Elizabeth McClave, Boulder

John Bevilacqua: Comics: New format makes text too small

I’m not certain I like your new newsprint text formatting. But I can tell you for sure that it does not work for the daily comics section.

There is too much white space around each comic, as each comic has been shrunk down so small that the text is unreadable.

Please reformat the daily comics pages so that the printed part of the comics cover more of the paper.

John Bevilacqua, Boulder

Ellen Wagner: Elections: It’s up to all of us to save our democracy

As a lifelong Democrat, I’ve chosen to do a good deal of volunteering before the crucial midterm elections in Colorado. I’ve asked voters to volunteer to help elect good candidates to office, and what I’ve usually heard is “No, absolutely not!” or “No way, I don’t have time for that.”

This really scares me! We are facing threats to our democracy from both outside our country and also within it, in the form of far-right groups and those who are working to seize power outside the constitutional limits, by force. We can’t count on our republic to resist these threats without our support: No democracy is automatically self-sustaining, any more than our cars function without gas, oil and regular maintenance. Democracy requires the efforts and devotion of its citizens, lest it slip into oligarchy or authoritarianism.

Working, taking care of a career, commuting, raising a family, doing errands, providing meals and medical care for our loved ones, keeping fit, are all part of the responsibilities of American citizens. But why are we so busy with these daily activities that we have no time at all to spare for sustaining our democracy?

We could take some time to re-examine our priorities and ask ourselves these questions: When did safeguarding our democracy slide to the bottom of our to-do lists? Who are we relying on to make the efforts to be sure our democracy reflects the actual will of the voters, if not ourselves? Doesn’t the responsibility of a citizen include both voting and investing a bit of time to help elect candidates who care about democracy? I suggest that re-evaluating our priorities, and thinking hard about what we need to do as thoughtful Americans, are crucial actions for us right now.

Ellen Wagner, Boulder

Hannah Grip: Elections: Participate in the democratic process

In Deborah Swearingen’s July 24, 2022 article, “Boulder climate team, volunteers look to better understand urban heat,” Brett KenCairn describes the project as “citizen science.”

That phrase — “citizen science” — struck me. It describes an amazing opportunity for people to participate in the scientific process. And it made me think about another process we can participate in: the democratic process.

With temperatures this summer topping 100 degrees, as the article describes, we can call on our elected representatives to support climate action. That is exercising our rights to be citizens for science and the climate.

Hannah Grip, Longmont

Eva Wheelock: Camera: Why is delivering the newspaper so hard?

Why is the delivery of the am newspaper so hard? Our building has not had a proper delivery person in months, they just leave a pile of papers at the front door and leave the residents to fight over the dwindling pile. No longer do we have the pleasure to open the front door to be greeted by the little green bag with the day’s good news. What happened to exemplary customer service? How about one of your top executives roll up their sleeves and figure out how the delivery process works? Maybe go back to employing teenagers to deliver the paper. They are far more efficient and responsible than what you have now. Thanks.

Eva Wheelock, Boulder