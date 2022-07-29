New to Boulder, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to celebrate with $1 scoops

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, an expanding chain of ice cream shops that began in a New York City truck, is opening its first Colorado outpost in Boulder.

To celebrate the grand opening of the new shop at 1750 29th St., the company is offering $1 scoops of ice cream all day on Aug. 6.

Van Leeuwen’s menu features more than 30 flavors made in the French style with more than double the amount of egg yolks as standard ice cream, according to a company news release.

“We are so happy to bring Van Leeuwen to Colorado and serve good ice cream in one of the most beautiful places in the country. Selfishly, we cannot wait to hike off the scoops we’re going to be eating on Mount Sanitas,” Van Leeuwen founder and CEO Ben Van Leeuwen said in the release. “From the start, the Van Leeuwen mission has been to bring our guests good ice cream that makes them feel good, and we are looking forward to spreading that goodness to Boulder, a place filled with so much creativity and beauty.”

The company plans to open a second Colorado location in Denver this year.

