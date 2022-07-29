Week in Theater: ‘Cinderella’ colors Candlelight enchanted, ‘Puffs’ brings Harry Potter laughs to Boulder

Weekend highlights

Colorado Shakespeare Festival: “The Alchemist” is hitting the stage for a one-night-only performance of Shakespeare contemporary Ben Johnson’s satire on Tuesday. To get on the waitlist of the sold-out production, visit cupresents.org/2022-the-alchemist-waitlist. It will be on stage at Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, CU, Boulder; $25-$56; cupresents.org.

The Arts Hub: Youth actors hit the stage with “Matilda Jr.,” Roald Dahl’s story about a girl with telekinesis who navigates life’s obstacles; 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette; $10; artshub.org.

The Spark: Catch a comedic retelling of the Harry Potter book series by J. K. Rowling in this stage play “Puffs,” where not saving the world is OK too, July 30-Aug. 7, The Spark, 4847 Pearl St. B4, Boulder; thesparkcreates.org.

On stage

All’s Well That Ends Well: Coming-of-age romp set in 1950s France, through Aug. 6, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, University Theatre, CU, Boulder; $20-$67; cupresents.org.

Amelia’s Big Idea: New musical about 10-year-old Amelia who wants to build a dog park, through Aug. 7, BETC’s mobile Theatre Truck will be in Broomfield at Community Park at Second Avenue and Main Street at 10 a.m. Aug. 3; free; betc.org.

The Book of Will: Contemporary play that pays tribute to the friends who helped publish Shakespeare’s plays after his death, through Aug. 6, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, CU, Boulder; $22-$81; cupresents.org.

Cinderella: Musical version of the fairy tale about how it requires a handsome, wealthy and powerful man to make a young woman happy, through Sept. 4, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $29-$66; coloradocandlelight.com.

Coriolanus: Shakespeare’s political drama about a soldier, common people and polarizing times, through Aug. 7, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, University Theatre, CU, Boulder; $19-$64; cupresents.org.

Dance Nation: A primal scream of a play about a group of girls on the precipice of adulthood as they prep for a dance competition, through July 30, Square Product Theatre, ATLAS Black Box Theater, 1125 18th St., Boulder; $15-$25; dancenation.brownpapertickets.com.

Dorothy’s Dictionary: A high school student meets a book lover who’s losing her eyesight; BETC’s mobile Theatre Truck will be at Echo Brewing, 600 Briggs St., Erie, at 7 p.m. Sunday and at NoBo Arts District, 4949 Broadway, Boulder, at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5; free; betc.org.

Father Featherbottom’s Forgotten Fairytales: A heart-warming romp through 21st-century fairy tales, Saturday-Sunday, Audacious Theatre, Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton; pay what you can; audacioustheatre.com.

Pride and Prejudice: Modern spin on the romantic novel, through Aug. 6, Firehouse Theater Company, John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver; $25; firehousetheatercompany.com.

The Spongebob Musical: The power of optimism shines through in this musical based on the hit cartoon, through Sept. 3, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Road, Boulder; $70-$75 (includes meal); bdtstage.com.

The Three Little Pigs vs. The Apocalypse: It’s 2520 and things are crazy as three pig people escape a mad scientist’s lab and head for a safe haven in the Rocky Mountains, through Aug. 7, Arts in the Open, Chautauqua Picnic Shelter, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder; $16-$21; chautauqua.com.

The Two Gentlemen of Verona: Two pals find themselves at odds over the same gal, through Aug. 7, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, CU, Boulder; $22-$81; cupresents.org.

Coming soon

The Children: Humorous and timely eco-thriller, Sept. 15-Oct. 8, Butterfly Effect Theatre Company, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; betc.org.

Hadestown: Tony Award-winning musical that tells a contemporary love story, Aug. 30-Sept. 11, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, 13th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$125; denvercenter.org.

Into the Woods: Stephen Sondheim’s dark musical that looks at fairy tales, Sept. 9-Oct. 9, Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; arvadacenter.org.

Legally Blonde, the Musical: Based on the popular film starring Reese Witherspoon, Aug. 5-14, The Spark, 4847 Pearl St., B4, Boulder; thesparkcreates.org.

Newsical The Musical: Long-running off-Broadway show that spoofs the news, Sept. 7-25, Garner Galleria Theatre, DCPA, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; denvercenter.org.

Pretty Woman, The Musical: Broadway tour of the musical based on the popular movie of the same name, Aug. 2-14, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, 13th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$120; denvercenter.org.

Theater of the Mind: David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar-created immersive theater piece world premiere, Aug. 31-Dec. 18, DCPA, York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver; theateroftheminddenver.com.

Did we miss your production? Email the entry with “theater listings” in the subject line to features@prairiemountainmedia.com.