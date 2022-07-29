 Skip to content

Week in Theater: 'Cinderella'…

Friday, July 29th 2022

Week in Theater: ‘Cinderella’ colors Candlelight enchanted, ‘Puffs’ brings Harry Potter laughs to Boulder

Theater productions for the week of July 29-Aug. 4

Theatrical lighting is seen during a rehearsal for the Colorado Shakespeare Festival performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre at the University of Colorado Boulder on June 16, 2021. Shakespeare season is starting soon. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
Weekend highlights

Colorado Shakespeare Festival: “The Alchemist” is hitting the stage for a one-night-only performance of Shakespeare contemporary Ben Johnson’s satire on  Tuesday. To get on the waitlist of the sold-out production, visit cupresents.org/2022-the-alchemist-waitlist. It will be on stage at Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, CU, Boulder; $25-$56; cupresents.org.

The Arts Hub: Youth actors hit the stage with “Matilda Jr.,” Roald Dahl’s story about a girl with telekinesis who navigates life’s obstacles; 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette; $10; artshub.org.

The Spark: Catch a comedic retelling of the Harry Potter book series by J. K. Rowling in this stage play “Puffs,” where not saving the world is OK too, July 30-Aug. 7, The Spark, 4847 Pearl St. B4, Boulder; thesparkcreates.org.

On stage

All’s Well That Ends Well: Coming-of-age romp set in 1950s France, through Aug. 6, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, University Theatre, CU, Boulder; $20-$67; cupresents.org.

Amelia’s Big Idea: New musical about 10-year-old Amelia who wants to build a dog park, through Aug. 7, BETC’s mobile Theatre Truck will be in Broomfield at Community Park at Second Avenue and Main Street at 10 a.m. Aug. 3; free; betc.org.

The Book of Will: Contemporary play that pays tribute to the friends who helped publish Shakespeare’s plays after his death, through Aug. 6, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, CU, Boulder; $22-$81; cupresents.org.

Cinderella: Musical version of the fairy tale about how it requires a handsome, wealthy and powerful man to make a young woman happy, through Sept. 4, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $29-$66; coloradocandlelight.com.

Coriolanus: Shakespeare’s political drama about a soldier, common people and polarizing times, through Aug. 7, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, University Theatre, CU, Boulder; $19-$64; cupresents.org.

Dance Nation: A primal scream of a play about a group of girls on the precipice of adulthood as they prep for a dance competition, through July 30, Square Product Theatre, ATLAS Black Box Theater, 1125 18th St., Boulder; $15-$25; dancenation.brownpapertickets.com.

Dorothy’s Dictionary: A high school student meets a book lover who’s losing her eyesight; BETC’s mobile Theatre Truck will be at Echo Brewing, 600 Briggs St., Erie, at 7 p.m. Sunday and at NoBo Arts District, 4949 Broadway, Boulder, at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5; free; betc.org.

Father Featherbottom’s Forgotten Fairytales: A heart-warming romp through 21st-century fairy tales, Saturday-Sunday, Audacious Theatre, Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton; pay what you can; audacioustheatre.com.

Pride and Prejudice: Modern spin on the romantic novel, through Aug. 6, Firehouse Theater Company, John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver; $25; firehousetheatercompany.com.

The Spongebob Musical: The power of optimism shines through in this musical based on the hit cartoon, through Sept. 3, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Road, Boulder; $70-$75 (includes meal); bdtstage.com.

The Three Little Pigs vs. The Apocalypse: It’s 2520 and things are crazy as three pig people escape a mad scientist’s lab and head for a safe haven in the Rocky Mountains, through Aug. 7, Arts in the Open, Chautauqua Picnic Shelter, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder; $16-$21; chautauqua.com.

The Two Gentlemen of Verona: Two pals find themselves at odds over the same gal, through Aug. 7, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, CU, Boulder; $22-$81; cupresents.org.

Coming soon

The Children: Humorous and timely eco-thriller, Sept. 15-Oct. 8, Butterfly Effect Theatre Company, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; betc.org.

Hadestown: Tony Award-winning musical that tells a contemporary love story, Aug. 30-Sept. 11, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, 13th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$125; denvercenter.org.

Into the Woods: Stephen Sondheim’s dark musical that looks at fairy tales, Sept. 9-Oct. 9, Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; arvadacenter.org.

Legally Blonde, the Musical: Based on the popular film starring Reese Witherspoon, Aug. 5-14, The Spark, 4847 Pearl St., B4, Boulder; thesparkcreates.org.

Newsical The Musical: Long-running off-Broadway show that spoofs the news, Sept. 7-25, Garner Galleria Theatre, DCPA, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; denvercenter.org.

Pretty Woman, The Musical: Broadway tour of the musical based on the popular movie of the same name, Aug. 2-14, DCPA Broadway, Buell Theatre, 13th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$120; denvercenter.org.

Theater of the Mind: David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar-created immersive theater piece world premiere, Aug. 31-Dec. 18, DCPA, York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver; theateroftheminddenver.com.

Did we miss your production? Email the entry with “theater listings” in the subject line to features@prairiemountainmedia.com. 

Mark Collins

