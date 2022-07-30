Photos: 2022 RockyGrass Music Festival on July 30, 2022

Eve Panning, left, Bonnie Sims, Emma Rose and Joy Adams, of Big Richard, play on Saturday. The 50th annual RockyGrass Festival in Lyons continues today. (Cliff Grassmick — Staff Photographer)
Bonnie Simms, of Big Richard, laughs during the July 30, 2022 performance. The 50th annual RockyGrass Festival in Lyons continues on Sunday.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
The group, “Big Richard” gets the crowd moving on July 30, 2022. The 50th annual RockyGrass Festival in Lyons continues on Sunday.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Michael Box gives his daughter, Willa Box, the best view on July 30, 2022. The 50th annual RockyGrass Festival in Lyons continues on Sunday.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Liam Purcell, of Tennessee, placed first in three different instruments contests on July 30, 2022. The 50th annual RockyGrass Festival in Lyons continues on Sunday.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Joy Adams, left, Emma Rose, and Bonnie Sims, of “Big Richard,” get the crowd moving. The 50th annual RockyGrass Festival in Lyons continues on Sunday.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Charlie Stevens performs in the finals of the guitar contest. The 50th annual RockyGrass Festival in Lyons continues on Sunday.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
If you wanted to be cool, you set up in the North St Vrain Creek. The 50th annual RockyGrass Festival in Lyons continues today. (Cliff Grassmick — Staff Photographer)
LYONS, CO-July 30: David Hildereth, of Dillon, CO, plays next to the St Vrain Creek on July 30, 2022. The 50th annual RockyGrass Festival in Lyons continues on Sunday.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Rebekah Hartman dances in the sun to the bluegrass performances. The 50th annual RockyGrass Festival in Lyons continues on Sunday.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Elijah Donovan plays the banjo in the instrumental finals. The 50th annual RockyGrass Festival in Lyons continues today.(Cliff Grassmick — Staff Photographer)