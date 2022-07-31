 Skip to content

Opinion Columnists |
Opinion: Leonard Pitts Jr.: The year (bleep)…

88°F
Sunday, July 31st 2022

E-Edition

Opinion

Opinion Columnists

Opinion Columnists |
Opinion: Leonard Pitts Jr.: The year (bleep) got real

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

“There’s a choice we’re making. We’re saving our own lives.” — from “We Are The World”

Yes, this is early.

That ritual where the columnist assigns the year a theme doesn’t usually begin until December. But the view from this pew is that, where 2022 is concerned, said theme is already clear.

Leonard Pitts Jr. / McClatchy Newspapers
Leonard Pitts Jr. / McClatchy Newspapers

In recent days, this has begun to feel very much like The Year (Bleep) Got Real.

Sixteen years after Al Gore implored us to face “An Inconvenient Truth” and we didn’t, we have seen climate change mutate from a seemingly abstract threat against a theoretical future to a series of unsettling headlines charting an immediate crisis — a right here, right now danger — facing all 8 billion passengers on this spaceship. International weather maps over the past two weeks looked like the Shenandoah Valley in October — a vista of deep reds and golds signifying blazing heat pretty much everywhere. Great Britain — cool, damp Britain — sweltered through its hottest day, ever, triple digits Fahrenheit. Meantime, wildfires have blackened great swaths of Spain, Italy, Portugal and France.

Closer to home, the Colorado River, the artery of water that makes Los Angeles possible, has gone saltine dry. The Great Salt Lake is vanishing, two-thirds of it gone and still shrinking. California is burning — again. The cascade effect of all this, the impact on human and animal migration, on the extinction of bugs, birds and beasts, on weather patterns, on the economy, on air quality, on the habitability of the planet, cannot be overstated.

But if 2022 is, indeed, The Year (Bleep) Got Real, last week gave us reason to hope it might also go down as The Year (Bleep) Got Saved.

Senate Democrats agreed to a $369 billion bill that is being called the nation’s most ambitious effort yet to combat climate change. It includes tax incentives to encourage the development of alternative energy sources, the purchase of electric vehicles, the retrofitting of homes. With this measure, which the Senate could pass within days, the country might, by the end of this decade, cut greenhouse-gas emissions to 40 percent less than their 2005 levels. And here is the most startling sentence you’ll read all day:

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin deserves a lot of credit.

The West Virginia lawmaker, famously at odds with his party on many of its legislative priorities, had balked at supporting this one, too. In that, he was a doppelganger of Republicans like Sen. Lindsey Graham who feels that, while climate change is scary, it’s not as scary as a bear market or bad jobs numbers. Graham recently huffed that, “I don’t want to be lectured about what we need to do to destroy our economy in the name of climate change.”

Never mind that the end of the world would also be pretty bad for business. In fact, never mind Lindsey Graham, because Manchin had an 11th-hour change of heart, positioning the United States to vault from climate laggard to climate leader, as it should have been all along.

This is the most important story in the world because it is the world. None of the other things that gobble our attention — Donald Trump, abortion rights, gun violence — matter as much as the inarguable fact that this planet is rapidly growing inhospitable to human life. That grim truth has hit like a hammer in recent days. Now, perhaps, we get to hit back.

It is not that those other things don’t matter. But worrying about them presupposes a future.

Last week offers hope that we may still have one.

Contact Leonard Pitts Jr. at lpitts@miamiherald.com.

Author

Leonard Pitts

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Opinion Columnists

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. The Expert On Southeast Denver Real Estate

    Fred Smith is the expert on Southeast Denver real estate. He has lived in these neighborhoods for over 50 years....
  2. A Positive, Balanced Approach To Aging

    Cozy Country Care’s mission is to change the way older adults age. They provide quality care that enables them to...
  3. Hot Dog! It’s Your Butcher, Frank

    Ever get the craving for a classic hot dog? You bet! You don’t have to go to the Windy City...
  4. Who Said Real Estate Was Easy?

    Who said real estate was easy? It must have been a Patrick Dolan client. Patrick’s goal is to educate clients...
  5. Small Business Banking Services In Wiggins

    High Plains Bank in Wiggins provides trusted small business banking services to help your business thrive. A merchant services account...